Hit making producer Del B partners with Hotkid for new single 'No Pressure'

This dynamic collaboration addresses societal expectations and pressures, particularly in the era of digital misrepresentation of success and wealth.

'No Pressure' is more than just a song; it's a bold declaration of confidence. Del B shares his personal philosophy, stating, "I live life on my own terms, at my own pace and only in competition with myself. The need to attain greater heights is influenced by the need to be the best version of myself, so in the end, I can say that I lived, not by standards or metrics of others but by my own standards, principles, and beliefs regardless of the outcome."

Del B's career boasts an impressive array of achievements, including working with industry giants and contributing to hit tracks like 'Mad Over You' by Runtown, 'Tilapia' by Mr Eazi, and 'Like' by Reekado Banks and Tiwa Savage.

His creativity extends beyond production, as showcased in his debut EP 'Afrodisiac' (2019), featuring collaborations with artists like Davido, WizKid, and Patoranking.

As Del B gears up for the release of his second EP, 'Del BEAST!,' featuring collaborations with Hotkid, Camidoh, Skiibi, Reekado Banks, and more, he continues to push the boundaries of African music.