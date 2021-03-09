On March 9, 2021, Deezer announced its new subscription tiers.

Since, music is such a big part of our lives, starting today, global audio streaming service Deezer is lowering the price of its monthly subscription fees, and changing the currency from USD to NGN.

New prices are as follows:

Deezer Premium, 900 NGN

Deezer HiFi, 1400 NGN

Deezer Family, 1400 NGN

Paying Deezer subscribers in Nigeria will continue to have unlimited access to our global library of 73 million tracks from around the world. You can count on our editors to highlight local artists and curate popular playlists such as Naija Heat, New Nigeria and Afrobeats.

Whether you choose Premium, Family or HiFi, you’ll have an uninterrupted, ad-free experience including:

Flow, an endless music stream created just for you. You’ll hear a mix of familiar favourites as well as recommendations for new tracks.

Lyrics on the go lets you follow and sing along to your favourite tracks wherever you are

Songcatcher, our in-app feature that identifies unknown tracks and lets you add them directly to your library

Offline listening, so that you can download all the music you want without using data.

“We want all music fans in Nigeria to have the best of both worlds. Whether it’s supporting local artists or discovering global artists, there’s something for just about everyone. Now, with our new affordable price, Nigerians have more reason to hit play and turn up the volume,” says Ralph Pighin, SVP Europe, Asia and Africa at Deezer.

Let Deezer help you find your Flow.

In the past, Deezer was the most expensive streaming platform in Nigeria. Its premium used to cost NGN2,000 while its family play used to cost around N5,000. It follows in the footsteps of Spotify which also slashed its pricing for Africa and Nigeria. In the same vein, TIDAL slashed its price for the Nigerian market.

The trailblazer for this style was Apple Music and YouTube Music followed suit. Audiomack, MusicTime and Boomplay cost slightly lower than those plans, however.

About Deezer

Deezer connects 16 million monthly active users around the world to 73 million tracks. Available in over 180 countries worldwide, Deezer gives instant access to one of the largest and most diverse global music streaming catalog on any device. Deezer is the only music streaming service with Flow, the unique mix of all your old favourites and new recommendations in one ever-changing stream. Based on an intuitive, proprietary algorithm and created by people who love music, it’s the only place to hear all your music back-to-back with fresh discoveries tailored to you. Deezer is available on your favourite device, including smartphone, tablet, PC, laptop, home sound system, connected car or smart TV.

Making music happen since 2007, Deezer is a privately held company, headquartered in Paris with offices in São Paulo, Berlin, London, Miami, Dubai and around the world. Deezer is available as a free download for iPhone, iPad, Android and Windows devices or on the web at deezer.com. For the latest news on Deezer go to Deezer.com/company/press