If I know you I will charge you $100K for a feature - Davido

Adeayo Adebiyi

Davido reveals that he charges a minimum of $100,000 for a feature.

In a recent interview on Bootleg Kev Podcast, Davido was asked how much he charges for collaboration and he revealed he charges those he knows $100, 000 while others pay more.

Davido also said that if the artist is someone he likes and he knows the artist would push the music, he would be willing to do the collaboration for free.

"To be honest, if we do a record and I know you're going to lose it to the fullest and you're an artist that I enjoy then I'm happy to do it."

The multi-award-winning megastar further stated that he enjoys working with Chris Brown because he's innovative and supportive. Davido and Chris Brown have a close relationship and they have collaborated on several tracks the most recent being on Chris Brown's 2022 album 'Breezy'.

