If I know you I will charge you $100K for a feature - Davido

In a recent interview on Bootleg Kev Podcast, Davido was asked how much he charges for collaboration and he revealed he charges those he knows $100, 000 while others pay more.

Davido also said that if the artist is someone he likes and he knows the artist would push the music, he would be willing to do the collaboration for free.

"To be honest, if we do a record and I know you're going to lose it to the fullest and you're an artist that I enjoy then I'm happy to do it."

ADVERTISEMENT