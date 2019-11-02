On November 1, 2019, Larry Gaaga released the soundtrack album to, 'Living in Bondage: Breaking Free.'

The album which features artists like Flavour, 2Baba, Patoranking, Iyanya, Peruzzi, Davido, Omawumi. Living in Bondage: Breaking Free is a sequel to the well acclaimed Nollywood movie, ‘Living in Bondage’, which focuses on a young couple’s struggle with love, betrayal, suffering and redemption.

The soundtrack album includes 12 songs 'Finish Me' featuring 2Baba, Waje , Omawumi and Peruzzi ; 'In my Head' featuring Patoranking, 'Follow me' featuring Syemca and 'Trust Nobody' featuring Skales and Yung L.

Davido, Peruzzi, 2Baba, Patoranking join Larry Gaaga on 'Living in Bondage' soundtrack. (Universal Music Nigeria)

"We all know how important music is to us, our hope is that Nollywood will start to understand and properly value the key role that music should play in films.” Ezegozie Eze Jr, General Manager of Universal Music Nigeria commented.

‘Living in Bondage: Breaking Free’ hits cinemas nationwide from November 8. However till then, we are left with the feel- good soundtrack , that still covers vital social commentary.

Listen to the soundtrack album HERE.