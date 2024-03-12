ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Davido, Lojay, Tems win 2024 NAACP Image Awards

Adeayo Adebiyi

The Nigerian superstars won their categories the 2024 NAACP Image Awards.

Davido, Lojay, Tems win 2024 NAACP Image Awards
Davido, Lojay, Tems win 2024 NAACP Image Awards

Recommended articles

Davido and Lojay picked up their first 2024 NAACP Image award after they won the prize for the outstanding duo, group, or collaboration (contemporary) for 'Sensational' their collaboration with Chris Brown. The single fend off competition from other heavyweights including Burna Boy's 'Sittin' On Top Of The World' feat 21 Savage.

Nigerian international sensation Tems won the prize for outstanding international song for her single 'Me & U'.

The televised 55th NAACP Image Awards will premiere live on Saturday, March 16, and will be hosted by Queen Latifah.

ADVERTISEMENT

Winners list at the 2024 NAACP Image Awards

Outstanding album

Jaguar II Victoria Monét

Outstanding male artist

Good GoodUsher with 21 Savage x Summer Walker

ADVERTISEMENT

Outstanding female artist

The JourneyH.E.R.

Outstanding duo, group, or collaboration (traditional)

How We RollCiara feat. Chris Brown

Outstanding duo, group, or collaboration (contemporary)

ADVERTISEMENT

Sensational Chris Brown feat. Davido & Lojay

Outstanding new artist

Jaguar IIVictoria Monét

Outstanding hip hop/rap song:

Cobra Megan Thee Stallion

ADVERTISEMENT

Outstanding soundtrack/compilation album

The Color Purple – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Various Producers

Outstanding original score for TV/film

Transformers: Rise of the BeastsJongnic Bontemps

Outstanding international song

ADVERTISEMENT

Me & UTems

Outstanding jazz album

Brand New LifeBrandee Younger

Outstanding gospel/Christian song

All YoursKierra Sheard feat. Anthony Brown

ADVERTISEMENT

Outstanding gospel/Christian album: Father’s Day – Kirk Franklin

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Davido, Lojay, Tems win 2024 NAACP Image Awards

Davido, Lojay, Tems win 2024 NAACP Image Awards

Busigu breaks into America with film screening, discussion event in Miami!

Busigu breaks into America with film screening, discussion event in Miami!

Portable's partners celebrate as singer marks 30th birthday

Portable's partners celebrate as singer marks 30th birthday

Kanye West becomes first rapper to score a #1 song in 3 different decades

Kanye West becomes first rapper to score a #1 song in 3 different decades

Actor Funsho Adeolu believes actors should not become politicians

Actor Funsho Adeolu believes actors should not become politicians

American streamer Kai Cenat makes Nigerian a millionaire with $5k donation

American streamer Kai Cenat makes Nigerian a millionaire with $5k donation

Enioluwa Adeoluwa ventures into film production with debut series 'All of Us'

Enioluwa Adeoluwa ventures into film production with debut series 'All of Us'

Tiwa Savage & Odumodublvck tease new collaboration

Tiwa Savage & Odumodublvck tease new collaboration

Comedian Seyi Law faces backlash for recent comments on Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour

Comedian Seyi Law faces backlash for recent comments on Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour

Pulse Sports

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Portable

7 reasons why Portable thrives despite his uncertain brand

Asa, Chidinma, Simi

10 Nigerian songs that celebrate mothers

Odumodublvck & Shallipopi embarks on historic joint US tour

Odumodublvck & Shallipopi to embark on a historic joint tour

Lemon Adisa crafts an exciting neo-fuji project with 'YEEBO'

Lemon Adisa crafts an exciting neo-fuji project with 'YEEBO'