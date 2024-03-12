Davido, Lojay, Tems win 2024 NAACP Image Awards
The Nigerian superstars won their categories the 2024 NAACP Image Awards.
Davido and Lojay picked up their first 2024 NAACP Image award after they won the prize for the outstanding duo, group, or collaboration (contemporary) for 'Sensational' their collaboration with Chris Brown. The single fend off competition from other heavyweights including Burna Boy's 'Sittin' On Top Of The World' feat 21 Savage.
Nigerian international sensation Tems won the prize for outstanding international song for her single 'Me & U'.
The televised 55th NAACP Image Awards will premiere live on Saturday, March 16, and will be hosted by Queen Latifah.
Winners list at the 2024 NAACP Image Awards
Outstanding album
Jaguar II – Victoria Monét
Outstanding male artist
Good Good – Usher with 21 Savage x Summer Walker
Outstanding female artist
The Journey – H.E.R.
Outstanding duo, group, or collaboration (traditional)
How We Roll – Ciara feat. Chris Brown
Outstanding duo, group, or collaboration (contemporary)
Sensational – Chris Brown feat. Davido & Lojay
Outstanding new artist
Jaguar II – Victoria Monét
Outstanding hip hop/rap song:
Cobra – Megan Thee Stallion
Outstanding soundtrack/compilation album
The Color Purple – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Various Producers
Outstanding original score for TV/film
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Jongnic Bontemps
Outstanding international song
Me & U – Tems
Outstanding jazz album
Brand New Life – Brandee Younger
Outstanding gospel/Christian song
All Yours – Kierra Sheard feat. Anthony Brown
Outstanding gospel/Christian album: Father’s Day – Kirk Franklin
