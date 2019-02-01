Davido has been announced as one of the performing acts at the VestiVille Festival holding in Belgium later in the year.

The brand new music festival making its debut in Lommel, Belgium on the weekend of June 28-30, 2019 is set to feature Davido alongside some of the biggest superstars from across the world on its inaugural line-up.

Having already announced headlining sets from the likes of Cardi B, Migos, and Future, the festival have further revealed their second wave lineup with Nigeria's Davido among the names.

This was shared by the singer on his social media pages on Thursday, January 31, 2019 with the caption, ''Festival season 19 .... New level unlocked.''

Davido will be joined by the likes of Meek Mill, Lil Pump, Tory Lanez, A$AP Rocky and more.

The festival is set at becoming an all-encompassing cultural hub, as beyond the music, it will also feature side events that include visual arts, fashion, sports and gaming.