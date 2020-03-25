On March 22, 2020, Nigerian singer, Rema took to his Twitter page to add his voice to the sweeping state of coronavirus in Nigeria.

In a Tweet, he wrote, 'They refused to invest in hospitals because they could fly abroad to get treatments for themselves, now countries borders closed, Karma take the wheel."

This comes after coronavirus continues to eat across the Nigerian ruling and political class. Over the past 48 hours, Abba Kyari, Bauchi State Governor, Bala Muhammed and more Nigerian politicians continue to battle with coronavirus. A lot of Nigerians have seen the event as vindication after years of unfixed degradation has hit the Nigerian healthcare system.

Nigerians are also angry at the laxity of the Nigerian government in managing the coronavirus situation might closing the borders and airports earlier. A lot of Nigerians argue that Nigerian politicians used to be lax towards the Nigerian healthcare systems because they had the luxury of traveling out of the country for quality healthcare.

But now that they have to use the same crooked healthcare systems, they see what they used to put on Nigerian citizens. That's what Rema means by, "Karma take the wheel." It's a flip on words for the Christian saying, "Jesus take the wheel." Christians say that as casual prayer.