Burna Boy earns another certification in the United Kingdom

Adeayo Adebiyi

Burna Boy's earns new United Kingdom certification.

Burna Boy's 'City Boy' gets BPI certification [gettyimages]
Burna Boy's 'City Boy' gets BPI certification [gettyimages]

The global superstar has added another UK certification to his collection with his hit single 'City Boy' receiving a BPI silver certification after surpassing over 200,000 units in sales.

The song released as one of the lead singles of Burna Boy's Grammy nominated seventh album 'I Told Them' was produced by MD$ and Ruuben and samples Jeremih's February 2009 single, 'Birthday Sex' enjoyed commercial success for its catchy writing, infectious melody, and viral dance steps.

The single peaked at NO. 14 on the UK Singles Chart and NO. 1 on the UK Afrobeats chart.

With 'City Boy' earning a BPI silver certification, it adds to Burna Boy's collection of BPI certifications that includes platinum plaques for 'Last Last' and 'YE', gold plaques for 'On The Low' and 'For My Hand' feat Ed Sheeran, and silver plaques for 'Real Life' feat Stormzy, 'Anybody', and 'Gbona'.

The single will also be competing to take home the maiden award for the Best African Song Performance at the 2024 Grammy Awards scheduled for February 5.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

