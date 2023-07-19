ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

I like that people consider me a new artist - Burna Boy

Adeayo Adebiyi

Grammy-winning Nigerian music star Burna Boy is taking the positives from being considered a new artist.

Burna Boy shares that he likes that people consider him a new artist
Burna Boy shares that he likes that people consider him a new artist

Recommended articles

On June 3rd, 2023, Burna Boy made history after he filled up the London Olympic Stadium with 60,000 fans thereby making him the first African artist to headline a stadium show in the UK.

Ahead of the historic concert, Burna Boy in an interview with Apple Music's Ebro Darden, stated that there was nothing he was accomplishing now that he hadn't mentioned in the early years of his career.

Burna Boy gained international attention in 2018 with his hit single 'YE' which enjoyed a viral moment after Kanye West released an EP with the same title in the same period.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since then, Burna Boy has released 3 albums, won a Grammy, and became one of the biggest artists in the world.

Ebro mentioned to Burna Boy that many people consider him a new artist despite the release of his debut album in 2013. The Port-Harcourt-born superstar responded that he doesn't mind being considered a new artist as this lengthens his life span in a way that gives him an advantage over other artists with whom he started together.

Burna Boy's response played to the recent comments of him being a new cat by fellow superstar Davido which created a massive reaction on social media.

Burna Boy is currently leading Afrobeats' global charge and his historic concert at the London Stadium is set to be streamed on Apple Music Live in over 165 countries on July 19, 2023.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I like that people consider me a new artist - Burna Boy

I like that people consider me a new artist - Burna Boy

Damzkit, who discovered passion for music when he was 11, drops new single

Damzkit, who discovered passion for music when he was 11, drops new single

'Love, Lust and Other Things' was originally titled 'Once Upon A Time In Abuja'

'Love, Lust and Other Things' was originally titled 'Once Upon A Time In Abuja'

Burna Boy’s London Stadium concert to be broadcasted in over 165 countries

Burna Boy’s London Stadium concert to be broadcasted in over 165 countries

I smuggled myself back into Nigeria after getting stranded in Paris - Jim Iyke

I smuggled myself back into Nigeria after getting stranded in Paris - Jim Iyke

I don't mind going to my grave without reconciling - AY on beef with Basketmouth

I don't mind going to my grave without reconciling - AY on beef with Basketmouth

Kayode Kasum on Ramsey Nouah, Osas Ighodaro's chemistry, 'Love, Lust and Other Things' [Exclusive]

Kayode Kasum on Ramsey Nouah, Osas Ighodaro's chemistry, 'Love, Lust and Other Things' [Exclusive]

Who are the most uncontroversial BBNaija housemates ever? ChatGPT answers

Who are the most uncontroversial BBNaija housemates ever? ChatGPT answers

Cheating is the ultimate disrespect - BBNaija's Neo on relationship dealbreakers

Cheating is the ultimate disrespect - BBNaija's Neo on relationship dealbreakers

Pulse Sports

Explained: Why Tobi Amusan is allegedly facing doping violation charges by AIU

Explained: Why Tobi Amusan is allegedly facing doping violation charges by AIU

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Canada World Cup Opener

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Canada World Cup Opener

Rema: Nigerian star teams up with Michael Jordan, Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum

Rema: Nigerian star teams up with Michael Jordan, Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum

Tobi Amusan lands in trouble as she is allegedly charged with doping violation

Tobi Amusan lands in trouble as she is allegedly charged with doping violation

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

Benjamin Mendy: Paul Pogba celebrates not guilty verdict on social media

Benjamin Mendy: Paul Pogba celebrates not guilty verdict on social media

Cuppy: Boxer Ryan Taylor sparks break-up rumor on Instagram after fiancee teams up with Depay

Cuppy: Boxer Ryan Taylor sparks break-up rumor on Instagram after fiancee teams up with Depay

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare spends ₦‎17M UFC breakthrough living with friend and expecting daughter

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare spends ₦‎17M UFC breakthrough living with friend and expecting daughter

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The full nomination list for the 2023 Headies Awards

Burna Boy, Rema, Ruger, Asake lead 2023 Headies nomination list [Full Nomination List]

Adekunle Gold reveals how Pharrell Williams changed his life

Pharrell Williams changed my life - Adekunle Gold

Akon describes Nigerians as the smartest people on earth

Akon describes Nigerians as the smartest people on earth

Asake, Young Jonn, Seyi Vibez nominated for 2023 Headies Next Rated category

Asake, Young Jonn, Seyi Vibez nominated for 2023 Headies Next Rated category