RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Burna Boy drops track list for upcoming album

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi

Grammy-winning Afrobeats megastar Burna Boy has released the track list for his next album 'Love, Damini.'

Love, Damini Track list
Love, Damini Track list

The track list was released on social media on Sunday 3rd July 2022. The 19-track album is set for world wide pre-release on 8th July 2022.

Recommended articles

The album features guest appearance from Ed Sheeran, Popcaan, Victony, J Balvin, Blxst, J Hus, Kehlani, Ladysmith, and Black Mambazo.

Burna Boy has already released two songs from the album - 'Kilometre' and 'Last Last' with the latter enjoying impressive level of success.

Love, Damini Track list
Love, Damini Track list Pulse Nigeria

'Love Damini' will be Burna Boy's 6th album after his debut album 'L.I.F.E', 'On a Spaceship', 'Outside', Grammy-nominated 'African Giant' and Grammy-winning 'Twice as Tall'.

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'I got love for Burna Boy and Davido' Wizkid says on stage

'I got love for Burna Boy and Davido' Wizkid says on stage

Burna Boy drops track list for upcoming album

Burna Boy drops track list for upcoming album

Israel Adesanya survives Drake curse with victory against Jared Cannonier

Israel Adesanya survives Drake curse with victory against Jared Cannonier

D’banj to star alongside Sandra Okunzuwa & Mo’Kross in musical ‘Symphony’

D’banj to star alongside Sandra Okunzuwa & Mo’Kross in musical ‘Symphony’

The GroovyTwo releases new two-track single pack titled 'Gs Link Up'

The GroovyTwo releases new two-track single pack titled 'Gs Link Up'

Burna Boy and his lookalike basketballer friend share close birthdays and other scary similarities

Burna Boy and his lookalike basketballer friend share close birthdays and other scary similarities

Drake bets 1 million dollars on Adesanya to beat Cannonier [Video]

Drake bets 1 million dollars on Adesanya to beat Cannonier [Video]

' 'Girlfriend' is a personal experience' Ruger reveals

' 'Girlfriend' is a personal experience' Ruger reveals

Future Sounds Vol.14 featuring , Ladé, Kaestyle, Duncan Daniels, Mxscot and more

Future Sounds Vol.14 featuring , Ladé, Kaestyle, Duncan Daniels, Mxscot and more

Trending

Wizkid and Tems among winners at 2022 BET Awards: See the complete list of winners

Tems accepting her award at the 2022 BET

P-Square, Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Ckay, Kizz Daniel, among Afrobeats line up for Afronation

P-Square, Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid

Wizkid records historic win at the 2022 BET Awards

Wizkid, Tems

Davido to appear on Chris Brown's 'Breezy' deluxe

Chris Brown, Davido