Burna Boy drops colorful visuals for 'Its Plenty'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian megastar Burna Boy has released the visuals for his trending single 'Its Plenty' which is one of the songs off his 6th album 'Love, Damini'.

Burna Boy - Its Plenty
Burna Boy - Its Plenty

Artist: Burna Boy

Song Title: Its Plenty

Genre: Afro-pop

Date of Release: September 28th, 2022

Video Director: Troy Roscoe

Length: 3 minutes 55 seconds

Label: On A Spaceship/Atlantic

Details/Takeaway: For 'Its Plenty' video, Burna Boy combines sensational moments that captures his global superstar status. Clips of his sold out Arena shows combine with clips from his carnivals to create a fun and colorful video.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

