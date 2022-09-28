Artist: Burna Boy
Burna Boy drops colorful visuals for 'Its Plenty'
Nigerian megastar Burna Boy has released the visuals for his trending single 'Its Plenty' which is one of the songs off his 6th album 'Love, Damini'.
Song Title: Its Plenty
Genre: Afro-pop
Date of Release: September 28th, 2022
Video Director: Troy Roscoe
Length: 3 minutes 55 seconds
Label: On A Spaceship/Atlantic
Details/Takeaway: For 'Its Plenty' video, Burna Boy combines sensational moments that captures his global superstar status. Clips of his sold out Arena shows combine with clips from his carnivals to create a fun and colorful video.
