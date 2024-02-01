Burna Boy & Pheelz set to appear on Usher's new album
American R&B superstar Usher is set to drop a new album.
Recommended articles
Grammy-winning American music star Usher has announced a new album and among the artists featured on the project are Nigerian Grammy-winner Burna Boy and hitmaking producer & artist Pheelz.
The upcoming 20-track album titled 'Coming Home' is set for release on February 9, 2024, and it also features guest appearances from Latto, 21 Savage, Summer Walker, H.E.R., The Dream, and Jung Kook.
Usher will be releasing the album after his halftime headline performance at the 2024 Super Bowl.
Burna Boy's appearance on the album continues his run of international collaboration with the most recent being his guest appearance on 21 Savage's album 'American Dream'.
Since releasing his hit single 'Finesse', Pheelz has enjoyed commercial success. He performed on the red carpet at the 2023 BET Awards and he collaborated with American rapper French Montana for one of the remixes for his smash hit 'Finesse'.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng