Burna Boy & Pheelz set to appear on Usher's new album

Grammy-winning American music star Usher has announced a new album and among the artists featured on the project are Nigerian Grammy-winner Burna Boy and hitmaking producer & artist Pheelz.

The upcoming 20-track album titled 'Coming Home' is set for release on February 9, 2024, and it also features guest appearances from Latto, 21 Savage, Summer Walker, H.E.R., The Dream, and Jung Kook.

ADVERTISEMENT

Usher will be releasing the album after his halftime headline performance at the 2024 Super Bowl.

Burna Boy's appearance on the album continues his run of international collaboration with the most recent being his guest appearance on 21 Savage's album 'American Dream'.