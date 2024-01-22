ADVERTISEMENT
6 Grammy achievements Burna Boy is the first Nigerian to attain

Adeayo Adebiyi

When it comes to the Grammys, Burna Boy is the flag bearer for African mainstream music.

Since breaking into the international scene in 2018 through his hit single 'YE', Burna Boy has achieved an unprecedented international rise that has seen him record many Nigerian and African firsts at some of music's biggest stages.

On February 22, 2024, the Afro-fusion star was announced as one of the performers for the 2024 Grammys ceremony which would make him the first African artist to perform at the live event.

For the African continent, Burna Boy's appearance on the Grammy main stage is another huge step in the Recording Academy's acknowledgment of African music following the recent addition of the African Song Performance category. For Burna Boy, it's another feat that reinforces his position as a continental pacesetter.

Here are 6 Grammy achievements Burna Boy is the first Nigerian to attain.

In 2021, Burna Boy became the first Nigerian (one operating within the Nigerian music ecosystem) artist to win a Grammy award when he won the prize for Best Global Album for his fifth album 'Twice As Tall'.

His win made him the first African mainstream artist to win a Grammy and it opened the Grammy doors for other Nigerians and Africans who have subsequently garnered nominations.

At the 2024 Grammy Awards, Burna Boy earned four nominations for Best Global Song Performance for 'Alone', Best African Song Performance for 'City Boy', Best Global Album for 'I Told Them', and Best Melodic Rap Performance for 'Sitting' On Top Of The World' featuring 21 Savage.

His four nominations are the highest for a Nigerian and African in one year.

Burna Boy's four nominations at the 2024 Grammys bring his total nominations to ten which is a record Grammy nomination for a Nigerian.

Burna Boy's nomination for the Best Melodic Rap Performance for 'Sitting' On Top Of The World' feat 21 Savage at the 2024 Grammys makes him the first Nigerian and African lead artist to be nominated outside of the global categories.

With his four nominations at the 2024 Grammys, Burna Boy becomes the first Nigerian artist to be nominated in 5 consecutive years with his first nomination coming in 2019 for his fourth album 'African Giant' which earned the nod for the Best Global Album.

On January 22, 2024, Burna Boy was announced as one of the performers at the Grammys ceremony scheduled for February 5, 2024.

This will make him the first Nigerian and African artist to perform at the live event.

Adeayo Adebiyi

6 Grammy achievements Burna Boy is the first Nigerian to attain

