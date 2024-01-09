ADVERTISEMENT
Burna Boy, Tems make New African Magazine 100 most influential Africans list

Adeayo Adebiyi

Multiple Nigerians make New African Magazine 100 most influential Africans of 2023 list.

They include politicians, entrepreneurs, industrialists, environmentalists, creatives, scientists, educators, sports personalities, and more.

Included in the list are Nigerian musicians Tems and Burna Boy. The Grammy winners were included in the creative category.

The Nigerian musicians aren't the only artists on the list. South African DJ Black Coffee and and Pop star Tyla also made the list. Algerian disc jockey DJ Snake and Ethopian born Canadian megastar The Weeknd also made the list.

Politics and Public Service

  1. William Ruto
  2. Ibrahima Cheikh Diong
  3. Sidi Ould Tah
  4. Akinwumi Adesina
  5. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala
  6. Bola Tinubu
  7. Mamady Doumbouya
  8. Ousmane Sonko
  9. Nadia Fettah Alaoui
  10. Tsitsi Masiyiwa
  11. Tidjane Thiam

Business

  1. Mohamed Kande
  2. Sim Tshabalala
  3. Karim Beguir
  4. Didier Acouetey
  5. Olugbenga Agboola
  6. Samaila Zubairu
  7. Prof. Benedict Okey Oramah
  8. Ralph Mupita
  9. Ibrahim Sagna
  10. Simon Tiemtoré
  11. Jules Ngankam
  12. Riham ElGizy
  13. André de Ruyter
  14. Aliko Dangote
  15. Ham Serunjogi
  16. Serge Ekué
  17. Bahija Jallal
  18. Coura Sène
  19. Bernard Koné Dossongui
  20. Hassanein Hiridjee
  21. Shola Akinlade
  22. James Mwangi
  23. Pascal Agboyibor
Science and Academia

  1. Anna Adeola Makanju
  2. Chao Tayiana Maina
  3. Nemat Talaat Shafik
  4. Ismahane Elouafi
  5. Moungi Bawendi
  6. Timnit Gebru

Environmental

  1. James Irungu Mwangi
  2. Ephraim Mwepya Shitima
  3. Wanjira Mathai
  4. Rashid Sumaila
  5. Elizabeth Maruma Mrema
  6. Dr Musonda Mumba

Creative

  1. Kaouther Ben Hania
  2. Danai Gurira
  3. Ncuti Gatwa
  4. Black Coffee
  5. Tyla Laura Seethal
  6. Temilade “Tems” Openiyi
  7. Lesley Lokko
  8. Mulenga Kapwepwe
  9. Alice Diop
  10. Wanuri Kahiu
  11. Bassem Youssef
  12. Malenga Mulendema
  13. Jadesola Osiberu
  14. Editi Effiong
  15. Ali Said Alamin Mandhry
  16. Abel "The Weekend" Tesfaye
  17. Pretty Yende
  18. Julie Mehretu
  19. Pierre Thiam
  20. Teju Cole
  21. Thebe Magugu
  22. David Diop
  23. Burna Boy
  24. Serge Attukwei Clottey
  25. Nana Darkoa Sekyiamah
  26. Aïda Muluneh
  27. Omoyemi Akerele
  28. Mariam Issoufou Kamara
  29. Victor Ekpuk
  30. DJ Snake
  31. Gandhi “Maitre Gims” Djuna

Media

  1. Claude Grunitzky
  2. Chioma Nnadi
  3. Edward Enninful
  4. Alan Kasujja
  5. Wode Maya
  6. Anton Harber
  7. Khabane “Khaby” Lame
  8. Charity Ekezie
  9. Moses “Uncle Mo” Kiboneka
  10. Branko Brkic
  11. Tomiwa Aladekomo
  12. Marie Mbullu
  13. Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard
  14. Daniel Ahaoussa
  15. Fabrice Sawegnon

Sports

  1. Francis Ngannou
  2. Faith Kipyegon
  3. The Springboks, led by captain Siya Kolisi
  4. Patrice Motsepe
  5. Kelvin Kiptum
  6. Victor Osmihen
  7. Biniam Girmay
  8. Yassine Bounou
Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

