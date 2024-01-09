Burna Boy, Tems make New African Magazine 100 most influential Africans list
Multiple Nigerians make New African Magazine 100 most influential Africans of 2023 list.
They include politicians, entrepreneurs, industrialists, environmentalists, creatives, scientists, educators, sports personalities, and more.
Included in the list are Nigerian musicians Tems and Burna Boy. The Grammy winners were included in the creative category.
The Nigerian musicians aren't the only artists on the list. South African DJ Black Coffee and and Pop star Tyla also made the list. Algerian disc jockey DJ Snake and Ethopian born Canadian megastar The Weeknd also made the list.
The New African Magazine 100 Most Influential Africans 2023 List
Politics and Public Service
- William Ruto
- Ibrahima Cheikh Diong
- Sidi Ould Tah
- Akinwumi Adesina
- Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala
- Bola Tinubu
- Mamady Doumbouya
- Ousmane Sonko
- Nadia Fettah Alaoui
- Tsitsi Masiyiwa
- Tidjane Thiam
Business
- Mohamed Kande
- Sim Tshabalala
- Karim Beguir
- Didier Acouetey
- Olugbenga Agboola
- Samaila Zubairu
- Prof. Benedict Okey Oramah
- Ralph Mupita
- Ibrahim Sagna
- Simon Tiemtoré
- Jules Ngankam
- Riham ElGizy
- André de Ruyter
- Aliko Dangote
- Ham Serunjogi
- Serge Ekué
- Bahija Jallal
- Coura Sène
- Bernard Koné Dossongui
- Hassanein Hiridjee
- Shola Akinlade
- James Mwangi
- Pascal Agboyibor
Science and Academia
- Anna Adeola Makanju
- Chao Tayiana Maina
- Nemat Talaat Shafik
- Ismahane Elouafi
- Moungi Bawendi
- Timnit Gebru
Environmental
- James Irungu Mwangi
- Ephraim Mwepya Shitima
- Wanjira Mathai
- Rashid Sumaila
- Elizabeth Maruma Mrema
- Dr Musonda Mumba
Creative
- Kaouther Ben Hania
- Danai Gurira
- Ncuti Gatwa
- Black Coffee
- Tyla Laura Seethal
- Temilade “Tems” Openiyi
- Lesley Lokko
- Mulenga Kapwepwe
- Alice Diop
- Wanuri Kahiu
- Bassem Youssef
- Malenga Mulendema
- Jadesola Osiberu
- Editi Effiong
- Ali Said Alamin Mandhry
- Abel "The Weekend" Tesfaye
- Pretty Yende
- Julie Mehretu
- Pierre Thiam
- Teju Cole
- Thebe Magugu
- David Diop
- Burna Boy
- Serge Attukwei Clottey
- Nana Darkoa Sekyiamah
- Aïda Muluneh
- Omoyemi Akerele
- Mariam Issoufou Kamara
- Victor Ekpuk
- DJ Snake
- Gandhi “Maitre Gims” Djuna
Media
- Claude Grunitzky
- Chioma Nnadi
- Edward Enninful
- Alan Kasujja
- Wode Maya
- Anton Harber
- Khabane “Khaby” Lame
- Charity Ekezie
- Moses “Uncle Mo” Kiboneka
- Branko Brkic
- Tomiwa Aladekomo
- Marie Mbullu
- Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard
- Daniel Ahaoussa
- Fabrice Sawegnon
Sports
- Francis Ngannou
- Faith Kipyegon
- The Springboks, led by captain Siya Kolisi
- Patrice Motsepe
- Kelvin Kiptum
- Victor Osmihen
- Biniam Girmay
- Yassine Bounou
