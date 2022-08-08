'Buga': A song of victory for Nigeria's medalists

With Tobi Amusan, Ese Brume, Favour Ofili, Rosemary Chukwuma, Grace Nwokwocha, Chioma Onyekwere, Rashidat Ajibade, Asisat Oshoala, and other Nigerian superstar athletes flying the Nigerian flag, Kizz Daniel's 'Buga' offers the perfect soundtrack to celebrate this success with the eyes of the world on them.

When Kizz Daniel released 'Buga', for the most part, it sounded just like another Afrobeats record that shouldn't scratch beyond the surface. However, when broken into bits and the fine details are considered, one will find that the song is simply perfect.

Pulse Nigeria

Now, what makes a perfect song?: I will simply define a perfect song as one that embodies in sufficient quantity the elements needed to create a song that's easily digestible and enjoyable.

Some songs need sophisticated diction to convey their meaning, while other songs require the lyrics watered down. Some songs need log drums, some can do without it. Some songs need horns, while others don't. Basically, it has to do with understanding the song and putting together the right elements.

'Buga'; The Perfect Song: Kizz Daniel's 'Buga' is a perfect song in that it embodies the elements required for it to resonate with the audience for which it was crafted.

The lyrics are short instead of mouthfuls, free of vulgarities, and delivered in pidgin for increased reach and appeal.

The chorus is short and simple with catchy adlibs mixed with a repetitive phrase. The beat has a simple drum pattern laced with talking drums. The Melody is free of falsettos or vocal gymnastics which makes it easy and simple to sing along to.

Together the components create a perfect song that encourages listeners to chase their dreams, get paid, enjoy themselves, and show off their hard work. And maybe stunt on their haters. This is a very Nigerian message that resonates from an individual point of view to the societal perspective.

The Dance Move; Icing on the cake: Kizz Daniel created a dance move to go along with the song. A simple dance routine that involves slightly crouching before slowly rising with the shoulders raised and the arms bent in a boastful pose.

The dance compliments the song's message which is basically telling listeners to gloriously show off the results of their hard work.

