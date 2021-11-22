BTS the biggest winners at the AMA awards

The group won three big awards on the night to signify the influence they now also wield in America as well as all over the world.

They won the biggest category of the night, The Artist of the Year and also collected the plaques for Favorite pop duo or group and Favorite pop song for their smash hit, Butter.

The group of Korean origin has been growing bigger in influence each year with their past wins at the American Music Awards highlighting that.

They have grown from the shy boy band that graced the AMA awards stages for the first time four years ago with their performance of the hit ‘DNA’.

Their Artist of The Year win has now capped a glorious showing at the awards to now make them top of the pile and rightly so.

Winning the hearts of millions of fans beyond the shores of their native South Korea has put them on an unprecedented journey that has taken their music to almost every part of the globe.

The rapturous ovation that accompanied their performance of their latest hit ‘Butter’ exemplified the fervor that accompanies their appearances on stages around the world as fans just can’t seem to get enough of them and their music.

In his acceptance speech of their Best Artist award, RM said: “This whole thing is a miracle. Seriously, we will never take this for granted.

"Four years ago, we had given this first-time-ever TV live performance at this AMAs stage for 'DNA.' We were so excited and nervous at the time," RM continued.

“It's been a long and amazing ride since then, but nobody could have ever bet on the odds of us standing here receiving this award. Except for the ARMY. Seven boys from Korea, united by a love for music, met the love and support from all the ARMY all over the world.

---

Seye Omidiora is a passionate football writer and pundit whose deep appreciation for the beautiful game exceeds the usual. He is currently a columnist for Goal Africa and has previously written for Vital Football UK, IBCity Info and Opera News.

-----