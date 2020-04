Date: April 1, 2020

Song Title: Strippers + White Lines

Artist: Brymo

Genre: R&B, Alternative, Sentimental Ballad

Producer: MikkyMe

Album: Yellow

Video Director: Promise Charles (for In Touch Films)

Label: Brymo

Details/Takeaway: This is the lead single off Brymo's new seventh studio album, Yellow. The song discusses life's struggles, depression and hope.

