Boomplay announces partnership with Turntable Charts

The ranking of music will provide music lovers access to collaborative content which seeks to recognize the top songs and artistes across the country.

Speaking during the announcement, Tosin Sorinola, Director of Artiste and Media Relations at Boomplay stated that this partnership affirms the company’s commitment towards the advancement and growth of music across Africa, “With this new partnership, we are bringing Boomplay’s leadership in digital music across Africa together with TurnTable’s definitive music chart to give creators, artists and fans access to even more credible statistics that they can rely on.”

“This agreement is a natural extension of our music strategy to bring exciting music experiences to fans across Africa while helping them to find the hottest, most popular music hits and singles from all musical genres in Nigeria,” she concluded.

Her sentiments were echoed by Ayomide Oriowo, co-Editor-in-Chief of TurnTable Charts, “This new partnership is a landmark for TurnTable Charts as a music chart publication as it represents our first direct agreement with a DSP operating in Nigeria. The partnership makes the data points used for our charts better and bigger. Additionally, it offers an opportunity to provide better platform-specific analytics and reports.

"Finally, with Boomplay as the largest music streaming service in Nigeria, this is the first step to creating genre charts that puts the spotlight on other genres of music beyond popular music in Nigeria as well as an albums chart that gives the performance of albums across all platform. We are delighted to have Boomplay as a partner”

The TurnTable Top 50 is the publication’s biggest music chart – the first ever standard aggregate music chart in Nigeria that combines radio airplay, TV airplay, freemium streaming and now Boomplay data, the most credible and a true reflection of what music lovers are listening to in the country.

TurnTable Charts publishes weekly music charts in Nigeria, mostly based on Friday to Thursday tracking.

About Boomplay

Boomplay is a music streaming and download service provided by Transsnet Music Limited. The company has regional offices in Tanzania, Kenya, Ghana and Nigeria. The app is available globally on mobile through the Google Play Store for Android, App Store for iOS and on web via www.boomplay.com.

As of May 2021, Boomplay has over 59 million Monthly Active (MAU), with a catalogue of over 56 million songs.

About TurnTable Charts

TurnTable Charts (TTC) is a music chart publication owned by TMDA. The publication produces music news, insights, analytics as well as its weekly charts including the first ever aggregate chart in Nigerian music, the TurnTable Top 50 among others such as; Top Triller Chart Nigeria, Top Airplay Chart and more.