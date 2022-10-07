Black Sheriff speaks on being a villain and going solo on his debut album

"First thing I’ll say, [the energy] is 100… but I was more introspective on this album. I went deeper, I talked about my perspectives on love and things, my experiences. I talked about my external battles, my internal ones, how I cope and how I’m doing."

Black Sheriff choose a curious title or his album and when asked about the motive behind this he reveals that all through his life, he has been painted as the bad guy by different people even though he really never was a villain.

"We as individuals are all connected in some way, and some way somehow we are all fighting different battles - internal, external - and with me everything I’ve learned or say are more like experiences, things I’ve seen or things I’ve seen people go through. With my life, I feel like sh*t bro. I feel like I’m fighting myself, and I’m a human, I need to feel like that sometimes. It shouldn’t always be up up."

"All of the times I’m the villain - in my story, in people’s story - everywhere I’m the villain, but when I sit and think about it I know “Nah bro, I don’t just wake up to be a villain.” I’m fighting for my life, I’m trying to make sense, I’m trying to be a better person so I really wasn’t the villain that people paint me to be or that myself is telling me. I’m not the villain."

For his debut project, Sheriff choose to go solo and not have any guest artist on the album. He reveals that this decision was informed by the very personal nature of his music and his desire to share his story by himself.

"I really needed to know myself and explore everything in me before I can start sharing out for people to help me tell my story. Music for me has always been very personal, like a safe haven for me to talk my insecurities, things I can’t say outside, so to get someone on a record with me, I just feel like they can’t help me tell my story."

He further shares that he wish to first offer himself to listeners before joining forces with other artists.

"That’s why I went real solo on the album - you know the 'Second Sermon (Remix)' with Burna was the only feature on this album. I want people to know my perspectives on life, to actually brief them on what I know, what I’ve seen, what I believe in and how I’m doing. But soon, collaborations are gonna come, trust me."