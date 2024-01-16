ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

A selection of the best Nigerian album covers of 2023

Adeayo Adebiyi

A selection of the best Nigerian album covers of 2023.

A selection of the best Nigerian album covers of 2023
A selection of the best Nigerian album covers of 2023

Recommended articles

In 2023, the Nigerian music industry saw numerous album releases with artists exploring different approaches to their artworks. Visual artist Dunsin Bankole compiled a list of the top 10 album covers of 2023.

Cosmic EP - Soulaar
Cosmic EP - Soulaar Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

One word defines this artwork and that is intergalactic. The neon bright colors give you the feeling that you are peering into the cosmos of a symphonic universe.

This sensory overload encourages artists to be more experimental and daring with the visual direction and maybe look outside this world for some inspiration.

'Live More, Worry Less' by psiv & KONYE
'Live More, Worry Less' by psiv & KONYE Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

The abstract illustrations of this album cover look like something that should be framed. It gives a merry and boisterous energy that is relatable to the music audience. The playful visualisation of a performing artiste, a DJ, and a crowd dancing to the tunes are all refreshing and poignant, with a natural typography placement.

'Memories that Last Forever 2' by Sarz Academy
'Memories that Last Forever 2' by Sarz Academy Pulse Nigeria

'Memories That Last Forever' is a project by the 2022 Graduating class of the third Sarz Academy Masterclass. Hence, the artwork is ripe with nostalgia for his past works reflected in the television sets and how they shaped him. There are a lot of easter eggs and references embedded here, have fun decoding them all.

The illustration of the kid with a microphone echoes the inner child in us all looking to take on the world with our creativity on our side. Sarz and his Academy are inviting us to witness his memories that will last forever.

ADVERTISEMENT
'Thy Kingdom Come' by Seyi Vibez
'Thy Kingdom Come' by Seyi Vibez Pulse Nigeria

The artwork exudes sacrosanct energy with the warm rays coming through the stained glass windows and that iconic “war-ready” pose. Seyi Vibez is on a mission to spread his gospel and he’s not slowing down anytime soon.

Lojay - 'Gangster Romantic'
Lojay - 'Gangster Romantic' Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

The combination of red and blue for Lojay’s album cover gives a velveteen touch that feels tangible. The image of the gunshot to his heart with a heart-shaped bullet hole speaks volumes about him being a gangster romantic.

Lojay’s soothing vocals are his trademark and this iconic album cover carries on that smooth effect. It feels like a creative flip on the 50 Cent's 'Get Rich or Die Trying' album art.

'Sincerely Benson' by BNXN
'Sincerely Benson' by BNXN Pulse Nigeria

BNXN fka Buju was able to create a simple yet evoking artwork that resonates with everything that makes him who he is.

ADVERTISEMENT

From the floating papers representing his lyrics, a core part of BNXN’s brand, to him holding an aged vinyl under his arm to symbolise his longevity, to the flowers around him that personify his artistic growth.

The muted color scheme also serves as a nice backdrop to the emotive sounds itself. To cap it off, the artwork features him in stone which brings to mind the iconic Michael Jackson 'HIStory' album cover.

'Work of Art' by Asake
'Work of Art' by Asake Asake/Instagram

For the cover of his debut album 'Mr Money With The Vibe', Asake drew inspiration from Pablo Escobar’s iconic mugshot, and for his sophomore album 'Work of Art' he borrowed inspiration from American contemporary artist Jean-Michel Basquiat. The Grammy-nominated hitmaker can be seen in his recognisable grin, with his dreads shaped into Basquiat’s quintessential freeform locs pattern.

ADVERTISEMENT
Boy Alone (Deluxe) - Omah Lay
Boy Alone (Deluxe) - Omah Lay Pulse Nigeria

The 'Soso' crooner takes minimalism to the next level with the album art for 'Boy Alone' Deluxe. The simplicity of the artwork is its strength and It perfectly encapsulates the core of his music, which revolves around themes of melancholy and loneliness and twists of romance.

Furthermore, his consistent use of purple for his projects since 'Get Layd' shows just how deliberate he is about serving up his music.

ADVERTISEMENT
'Pan Africanist Rockstar' by Lady Donli
'Pan Africanist Rockstar' by Lady Donli Pulse Nigeria

The artwork of 'Pan African Rockstar' is metal. With easily the best typography alone on this list, the edginess and gritty texture give listeners an accurate idea of what to expect from the music. With one of the best styling on this list, her pose, coming out of the cave indicates the birth of her new rockstar persona and how she’s here to shake things up.

1. The Evil Genius - Mr Eazi

'The Evil Genius' by Mr Eazi
'The Evil Genius' by Mr Eazi Pulse Nigeria

'The Evil Genius' cover emanates royalty and unbridled confidence. From the oil on the head iconography in the back to the regal pose on the Corinthian column at the front. Mr Eazi shows that he is a genius and an unapologetic one at it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Compilation by Dunsin Bankole.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

People used to question if I was Yoruba or Igbo - Yemi Alade

People used to question if I was Yoruba or Igbo - Yemi Alade

A selection of the best Nigerian album covers of 2023

A selection of the best Nigerian album covers of 2023

Tems opens up on being bullied for how her voice sounds while grown up

Tems opens up on being bullied for how her voice sounds while grown up

Adekunle Gold features on new NBA 2K24 soundtrack

Adekunle Gold features on new NBA 2K24 soundtrack

Mo Abudu appointed Guest Programmer for Oscars organiser's Academy Museum

Mo Abudu appointed Guest Programmer for Oscars organiser's Academy Museum

Fireboy shares visuals for thrilling single 'Obaa Sima'

Fireboy shares visuals for thrilling single 'Obaa Sima'

Cynthia Morgan accuses Nigerians of bullying Mohbad's father

Cynthia Morgan accuses Nigerians of bullying Mohbad's father

Freeme Digital CEO Michael Ugwu re-elected to Merlin board

Freeme Digital CEO Michael Ugwu re-elected to Merlin board

Ayo Edebiri wins Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy at 2024 Emmys

Ayo Edebiri wins Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy at 2024 Emmys

Pulse Sports

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Spotify releases personalised throwback playlists for 2023

Spotify releases personalised throwback playlists for 2023

30 Unforgettable hit songs by the legendary 2Baba

30 Unforgettable hit songs by the legendary 2Baba [Afrobeats Throwback]

Spyro makes it clear he's a secular artist[Instagram/Spyro_official]

I never said my music will glorify God - Spyro

ADEOLUWA unleashes mesmerising visuals for Hallucinate from new EP, King of Detours

ADEOLUWA unleashes mesmerising visuals for "Hallucinate" from new EP, "King of Detours"