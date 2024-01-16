A selection of the best Nigerian album covers of 2023.

In 2023, the Nigerian music industry saw numerous album releases with artists exploring different approaches to their artworks. Visual artist Dunsin Bankole compiled a list of the top 10 album covers of 2023.

10. Cosmic EP - Soulaar

Pulse Nigeria

One word defines this artwork and that is intergalactic. The neon bright colors give you the feeling that you are peering into the cosmos of a symphonic universe.

This sensory overload encourages artists to be more experimental and daring with the visual direction and maybe look outside this world for some inspiration.

9.

Pulse Nigeria

Live More, Worry Less — psiv & KONYE

The abstract illustrations of this album cover look like something that should be framed. It gives a merry and boisterous energy that is relatable to the music audience. The playful visualisation of a performing artiste, a DJ, and a crowd dancing to the tunes are all refreshing and poignant, with a natural typography placement.

8. Memories that Last Forever, 2nd compilation - Sarz Academy

Pulse Nigeria

'Memories That Last Forever' is a project by the 2022 Graduating class of the third Sarz Academy Masterclass. Hence, the artwork is ripe with nostalgia for his past works reflected in the television sets and how they shaped him. There are a lot of easter eggs and references embedded here, have fun decoding them all.

The illustration of the kid with a microphone echoes the inner child in us all looking to take on the world with our creativity on our side. Sarz and his Academy are inviting us to witness his memories that will last forever.

7. Thy Kingdom Come - Seyi Vibez

Pulse Nigeria

The artwork exudes sacrosanct energy with the warm rays coming through the stained glass windows and that iconic “war-ready” pose. Seyi Vibez is on a mission to spread his gospel and he’s not slowing down anytime soon.

6. Gangster Romantic - Lojay

Pulse Nigeria

The combination of red and blue for Lojay’s album cover gives a velveteen touch that feels tangible. The image of the gunshot to his heart with a heart-shaped bullet hole speaks volumes about him being a gangster romantic.

Lojay’s soothing vocals are his trademark and this iconic album cover carries on that smooth effect. It feels like a creative flip on the 50 Cent's 'Get Rich or Die Trying' album art.

5. Sincerely Benson - BNXN

Pulse Nigeria

BNXN fka Buju was able to create a simple yet evoking artwork that resonates with everything that makes him who he is.

From the floating papers representing his lyrics, a core part of BNXN’s brand, to him holding an aged vinyl under his arm to symbolise his longevity, to the flowers around him that personify his artistic growth.

The muted color scheme also serves as a nice backdrop to the emotive sounds itself. To cap it off, the artwork features him in stone which brings to mind the iconic Michael Jackson 'HIStory' album cover.

4. Work of Art - Asake

Asake/Instagram

For the cover of his debut album 'Mr Money With The Vibe', Asake drew inspiration from Pablo Escobar’s iconic mugshot, and for his sophomore album 'Work of Art' he borrowed inspiration from American contemporary artist Jean-Michel Basquiat. The Grammy-nominated hitmaker can be seen in his recognisable grin, with his dreads shaped into Basquiat’s quintessential freeform locs pattern.

3. Boy Alone (Deluxe) - Omah Lay

Pulse Nigeria

The 'Soso' crooner takes minimalism to the next level with the album art for 'Boy Alone' Deluxe. The simplicity of the artwork is its strength and It perfectly encapsulates the core of his music, which revolves around themes of melancholy and loneliness and twists of romance.

Furthermore, his consistent use of purple for his projects since 'Get Layd' shows just how deliberate he is about serving up his music.

2. Pan-African Rockstar - Lady Donli

Pulse Nigeria

The artwork of 'Pan African Rockstar' is metal. With easily the best typography alone on this list, the edginess and gritty texture give listeners an accurate idea of what to expect from the music. With one of the best styling on this list, her pose, coming out of the cave indicates the birth of her new rockstar persona and how she’s here to shake things up.

1. The Evil Genius - Mr Eazi

Pulse Nigeria

'The Evil Genius' cover emanates royalty and unbridled confidence. From the oil on the head iconography in the back to the regal pose on the Corinthian column at the front. Mr Eazi shows that he is a genius and an unapologetic one at it.

