Bella Shmurda heats things up with the 'Philo' remix featuring Nasty C

Bella Shmurda has released the remix of his hit single 'Philo'. He taps South Africa's superstar rapper Nasty C as they combine their talent to deliver a thrilling remix.
Artist: Bella Shmurda
Artist: Bella Shmurda
Song Title: Phillo
Genre: Afro-pop
Date of Release: March 17th, 2023
Producers: Unknown
Song Art:
Length: 2 minute 46 seconds
Features: None
Label: Dangbana Republik
Details/Takeaway: 'Philo' remix is a perfect blend of Bella Shmurda's energetic vocals and Nasty C's witty lyricism. The song speaks to the emotions of young love and how it can make a person feel, and Bella Shmurda and Nasty C capture these emotions perfectly. The track boasts intricate guitar work, inviting basslines, and breezy melodies that perfectly summarize the theme of the song.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng