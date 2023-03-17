Bella Shmurda heats things up with the 'Philo' remix featuring Nasty C

Details/Takeaway: 'Philo' remix is a perfect blend of Bella Shmurda's energetic vocals and Nasty C's witty lyricism. The song speaks to the emotions of young love and how it can make a person feel, and Bella Shmurda and Nasty C capture these emotions perfectly. The track boasts intricate guitar work, inviting basslines, and breezy melodies that perfectly summarize the theme of the song.