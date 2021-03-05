Delivered with a reassuring tone, the Nigerian British rapper tags Barry Jhay on this one to send a warning call of his impending arrival on the Nigerian music scene.

BABS announces arrival on the Nigerian music scene with new single 'Shutdown' (LISTEN)

Shutdown was produced by Kanabeatz.

Babajide Salako born to Nigerian parents is a rapper known as BABS, who spent his childhood alternating between the UK and Nigeria. Consequently, he was heavily influenced by the UK grime scene and the Nigerian afrobeat revolution. His first dip into the music industry was in 2012 with a cover of Davido's "Dami Duro".

His cover made the waves in the local Lagos music scene before he went on a self-discovering journey developing himself for a seven-year period. Upon his return to the music scene in 2019, he released "Shaye" a single that has massive airplay in Nigeria.

With that energy he also dropped "Rabata" and "Stuck in my ways" in December 2019 and January 2020 respectively ; which made the rounds in several radio stations in Nigeria and the UK.

He is currently gearing up to release the lead single, Shutdown off his forthcoming debut project, BABALAWOBABS the EP slated to drop in March 2021.

