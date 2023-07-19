Ayra Starr shares that her sophomore album is almost done

On July 18, 2023, Ayra Starr took to her Twitter account to reveal that her sophomore album is 80% done.

The Mavin's Star has enjoyed a busy 2023 with the release of her single 'Sability'. She has also impressed on both local and international features such as her appearance on Tiwa Savage's 'Stamina' and Metrobooming's 'Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse' soundtrack.

While her sophomore album doesn't have a date yet, the album would likely have her hit single 'Rush' which holds the record of being the only single by a female Afrobeats artist to enter the UK Singles Chart.