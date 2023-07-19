Ayra Starr shares that her sophomore album is almost done
International Afrobeats sensation Ayra Starr has shared that her sophomore album is almost ready.
Recommended articles
On July 18, 2023, Ayra Starr took to her Twitter account to reveal that her sophomore album is 80% done.
The Mavin's Star has enjoyed a busy 2023 with the release of her single 'Sability'. She has also impressed on both local and international features such as her appearance on Tiwa Savage's 'Stamina' and Metrobooming's 'Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse' soundtrack.
While her sophomore album doesn't have a date yet, the album would likely have her hit single 'Rush' which holds the record of being the only single by a female Afrobeats artist to enter the UK Singles Chart.
The sophomore album will be hoping to replicate the success of her debut album 'Eighteen and Dangerous' which delivered the hit tracks 'Bloody Samaritan' & 'Fashion Killer'.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng