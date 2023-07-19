ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Ayra Starr shares that her sophomore album is almost done

Adeayo Adebiyi

International Afrobeats sensation Ayra Starr has shared that her sophomore album is almost ready.

Ayra Starr shares that her sophomore album is almost done
Ayra Starr shares that her sophomore album is almost done

Recommended articles

On July 18, 2023, Ayra Starr took to her Twitter account to reveal that her sophomore album is 80% done.

The Mavin's Star has enjoyed a busy 2023 with the release of her single 'Sability'. She has also impressed on both local and international features such as her appearance on Tiwa Savage's 'Stamina' and Metrobooming's 'Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse' soundtrack.

ADVERTISEMENT

While her sophomore album doesn't have a date yet, the album would likely have her hit single 'Rush' which holds the record of being the only single by a female Afrobeats artist to enter the UK Singles Chart.

The sophomore album will be hoping to replicate the success of her debut album 'Eighteen and Dangerous' which delivered the hit tracks 'Bloody Samaritan' & 'Fashion Killer'.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Cheating is the ultimate disrespect - BBNaija's Neo on relationship dealbreakers

Cheating is the ultimate disrespect - BBNaija's Neo on relationship dealbreakers

Ayra Starr shares that her sophomore album is almost done

Ayra Starr shares that her sophomore album is almost done

A.Y doesn't rate himself among the top 20 funniest Nigerian comedians

A.Y doesn't rate himself among the top 20 funniest Nigerian comedians

Chike returns with new exciting R&B single 'Ego Oyinbo'

Chike returns with new exciting R&B single 'Ego Oyinbo'

Mr Eazi sets date for debut solo album Oct.27, shares lead single 'Chop time, No friend'

Mr Eazi sets date for debut solo album Oct.27, shares lead single 'Chop time, No friend'

Vybz FM dominates Afrobeats with 1m listeners, captures 11% market share in 8 months

Vybz FM dominates Afrobeats with 1m listeners, captures 11% market share in 8 months

Kanayo O Kanayo wants Nollywood filmmakers to do better with costume

Kanayo O Kanayo wants Nollywood filmmakers to do better with costume

Odumodublvck narrates what really happened at Poco Lee's LASU concert

Odumodublvck narrates what really happened at Poco Lee's LASU concert

Former BBNaija housemate Neo Akpofure has over 30 siblings from his father

Former BBNaija housemate Neo Akpofure has over 30 siblings from his father

Pulse Sports

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

Benjamin Mendy: Paul Pogba celebrates not guilty verdict on social media

Benjamin Mendy: Paul Pogba celebrates not guilty verdict on social media

Cuppy: Boxer Ryan Taylor sparks break-up rumor on Instagram after fiancee teams up with Depay

Cuppy: Boxer Ryan Taylor sparks break-up rumor on Instagram after fiancee teams up with Depay

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare spends ₦‎17M UFC breakthrough living with friend and expecting daughter

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare spends ₦‎17M UFC breakthrough living with friend and expecting daughter

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

Saudi Pro League pushing hard to sign Man City’s Mahrez

Saudi Pro League pushing hard to sign Man City’s Mahrez

It is my decision — Man United's Ten Hag responds to captaincy controversy

It is my decision — Man United's Ten Hag responds to captaincy controversy

Israel Adesanya vs Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook founder chokes Nigeria's UFC champion in new photos

Israel Adesanya vs Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook founder chokes Nigeria's UFC champion in new photos

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The full nomination list for the 2023 Headies Awards

Burna Boy, Rema, Ruger, Asake lead 2023 Headies nomination list [Full Nomination List]

Adekunle Gold reveals how Pharrell Williams changed his life

Pharrell Williams changed my life - Adekunle Gold

Akon describes Nigerians as the smartest people on earth

Akon describes Nigerians as the smartest people on earth

Asake, Young Jonn, Seyi Vibez nominated for 2023 Headies Next Rated category

Asake, Young Jonn, Seyi Vibez nominated for 2023 Headies Next Rated category