Asake goes for 02 Hattrick: Earlier today, Friday, 30th September, 2022 Asake posted on his Instagram account that ticket for his December 3rd, 2022 show sold out under five minutes.
Asake sells out second London O2 show in minutes, drops date for third show
Rave of the moment and Afrobeats star Asake has announced the third date for his London O2 show after selling out his second date in matter of minutes.
In response to these, Asake dropped the second date, 12th December for his London 02 show. Barely an hour after Asake announced a date for the second show the ticket was available on line for sale and it sold in a matter of minutes as Asake revealed in a new post.
In light of the high demand for his tickets, Asake has consequently announced a third date which 15th December 2022 for his performance at the O2 Brixton 5,000 capacity hall.
It can be expected that the tickets for the third day will sell out just as fast as the first two shows.
