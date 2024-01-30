Asake, Rema, Ruger set to perform at the 2024 Wireless Festival

In new developments, Nigerian stars Asake, Rema, Shallipopi, and Ruger are all set to perform at the Wireless Festival in the United Kingdom.

The Afrobeats hitmakers are set to join other international artists on the star-studded lineup that includes American rappers Nicki Minaj, Doja Cat, and Ice Spice, British rappers J Hus and 21 Savage, and Jamaican Dancehall legend Sean Paul.

Asake and Shallipopi will take the stage on July 13 with 21 Savage & J Hus headlining while Gunna, Sexy Redd, and Fridayyy will also be performing as supporting acts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rema and Ruger will be performing on July 14 with Doja Cat headlining. Also performing will be South African music star Tyla and Swaziland's hitmaking DJ Uncle Waffles.