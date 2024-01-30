ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Asake, Rema, Ruger set to perform at the 2024 Wireless Festival

Adeayo Adebiyi

Afrobeats is well represented at the 2024 Wireless Festival.

Asake, Rema, Ruger to perform at the 2024 Wireless Festival
Asake, Rema, Ruger to perform at the 2024 Wireless Festival

Recommended articles

In new developments, Nigerian stars Asake, Rema, Shallipopi, and Ruger are all set to perform at the Wireless Festival in the United Kingdom.

The Afrobeats hitmakers are set to join other international artists on the star-studded lineup that includes American rappers Nicki Minaj, Doja Cat, and Ice Spice, British rappers J Hus and 21 Savage, and Jamaican Dancehall legend Sean Paul.

Asake and Shallipopi will take the stage on July 13 with 21 Savage & J Hus headlining while Gunna, Sexy Redd, and Fridayyy will also be performing as supporting acts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rema and Ruger will be performing on July 14 with Doja Cat headlining. Also performing will be South African music star Tyla and Swaziland's hitmaking DJ Uncle Waffles.

The inclusion of four Nigerian artists in the festival lineup is proof of the growing popularity of Afrobeats in the United Kingdom where Asake and Rema both headlined the iconic 02 Arena in 2023.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre' to debut in March, see official trailer

'Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre' to debut in March, see official trailer

Asake, Rema, Ruger set to perform at the 2024 Wireless Festival

Asake, Rema, Ruger set to perform at the 2024 Wireless Festival

Baba Tee recalls being accused of assault by his ex wife in London

Baba Tee recalls being accused of assault by his ex wife in London

Mercy Aigbe's feature 'Ada Omo Daddy' heads to UK cinemas this February

Mercy Aigbe's feature 'Ada Omo Daddy' heads to UK cinemas this February

You're just a side chick - Portable slams 4th baby mama Ashabi Simple

You're just a side chick - Portable slams 4th baby mama Ashabi Simple

Ayra Starr sets new YouTube record with 'Rush'

Ayra Starr sets new YouTube record with 'Rush'

Davido & Lojay record their first Billboard Hot 100 entry

Davido & Lojay record their first Billboard Hot 100 entry

'No gree for anybody' doesn’t mean you should fight people - Yul Edochie

'No gree for anybody' doesn’t mean you should fight people - Yul Edochie

My mum is still a Nigerian mum even though I'm famous - Ayra Starr

My mum is still a Nigerian mum even though I'm famous - Ayra Starr

Pulse Sports

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her World Best brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her "World Best" brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Burna-Boy - 'Outside' album cover

6 years since the release of Burna Boy's 'Outside': Is it his most important album?

Ruger has parted ways with D' Prince's Jonzing World label

Ruger has parted ways with D' Prince's Jonzing World label

All the records that could be broken at the 2024 Grammy Awards

All the records that could be broken at the 2024 Grammy Awards

Sensational Afropop star Ta Liebe drops eagerly awaited EP 'The Vibe'

Sensational Afropop star Ta Liebe drops eagerly awaited EP 'The Vibe'