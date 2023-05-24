The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Asake drops music video for new song 'Amapiano' feat Olamide

Adeayo Adebiyi

Asake has released the music video for his new single 'Amapiano' featuring Olamide.

Asake drops music video for new single 'Amapiano' feat Olamide
Asake drops music video for new single 'Amapiano' feat Olamide

Recommended articles

The hitmaker has released the music video for his new single 'Amapiano' feat Olamide which he released on May 23rd alongside the release date for his second album 'Work of Art'.

The music video shot by Jyde Ajala was released on May 24th, 2023 and it delivers a party theme that retains Asake's Avant Garde stylistic expression.

ADVERTISEMENT

Asake has announced June 15 for the release of his sophomore album which will be his second album in the space of 10 months.

In 2023, Asake released 'Yoga' and '2:30' both of which reached NO. 1 on TurnTable Top 100 and on DSP charts.

Asake will be aiming to use 'Work of Art' to consolidate on the success of his debut album 'Mr. Money With The Vibe' as he's set to fill up the 20,000 capacity in June for a landmark concert.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Isale Eko indigenes want to sue 'Gangs Of Lagos' producers for ₦10 billion

Isale Eko indigenes want to sue 'Gangs Of Lagos' producers for ₦10 billion

Skales returns with new single 'Konibaje' featuring Rotimi

Skales returns with new single 'Konibaje' featuring Rotimi

Asake drops music video for new song 'Amapiano' feat Olamide

Asake drops music video for new song 'Amapiano' feat Olamide

Rema's 'Calm Down' extends record on Billboard Hot 100 to 37 weeks

Rema's 'Calm Down' extends record on Billboard Hot 100 to 37 weeks

Asake drops new song with Olamide, announces release date for second album

Asake drops new song with Olamide, announces release date for second album

I had a creative block when making my new album - Joeboy

I had a creative block when making my new album - Joeboy

Rema's 'Calm Down' enters 38th week on UK Official Singles Chart

Rema's 'Calm Down' enters 38th week on UK Official Singles Chart

Davido told his fans to bully woman who claims she didn't know him

Davido told his fans to bully woman who claims she didn't know him

Tekno set to drop new album

Tekno set to drop new album

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

This article analyses the Evolution of Olamide Baddo

The Evolution of Olamide

Seyi Vibez teases new single ‘Hat-Trick’

Seyi Vibez previews new single, name drops Tems & Ayra Starr

Sean Tizzle speaks on his absence from the music scene

It wasn't my intention not to be at the top with my peers - Sean Tizzle

Davido brings Chris Brown & Poco Lee together for 'Unavailable' challenge

Davido brings together Chris Brown & Poco Lee for 'Unavailable' challenge