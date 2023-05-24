Asake drops music video for new song 'Amapiano' feat Olamide

The hitmaker has released the music video for his new single 'Amapiano' feat Olamide which he released on May 23rd alongside the release date for his second album 'Work of Art'.

The music video shot by Jyde Ajala was released on May 24th, 2023 and it delivers a party theme that retains Asake's Avant Garde stylistic expression.

Asake has announced June 15 for the release of his sophomore album which will be his second album in the space of 10 months.

In 2023, Asake released 'Yoga' and '2:30' both of which reached NO. 1 on TurnTable Top 100 and on DSP charts.