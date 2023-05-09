The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Apple Music celebrates 50 years of Hip Hop with new DNA audio series

Adeayo Adebiyi

Apple Music celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with Hip-Hop DNA.

Apple Music celebrates 50 years of Hip Hop with new DNA audio series
Apple Music celebrates 50 years of Hip Hop with new DNA audio series

Recommended articles

The program’s guiding principle is that all artists—no matter the era or discipline—carry with them the music and practices of their influences and, whether they’re aware of it or not, of their influences’ influences.

The audio series is hosted by Ebro Darden, Apple Music’s global editorial head of hip-hop and R&B, and explores this chain of influence through four distinct lenses.

Launched on May 8, 2023, the series kicks off with 'Origins,' which have 9 episodes that will be released throughout the month of May dedicated to unearthing the storylines that define hip-hop’s most prominent regions (East Coast, West Coast, Midwest, and South).

ADVERTISEMENT

After 'Origins,' Episodes 10-20 will feature explorations of the crafts of MCing, production, and DJing. Hip-Hop DNA is designed to educate and inform listeners of every era, exposing them to connections within music that many fans never take the time to consider.

See the break down of the first 5 episodes which focus on the birth of Hip Hop from the East Coast.

The Intro (Ep 1)

In the introductory episode of Apple Music’s Hip-Hop DNA series, we explain how all the music of our most beloved stars carries with it generations of influences. Hip-Hop DNA establishes connections between the artists and eras your average fan is completely oblivious to, educating hip-hop fans both new and seasoned. We’re approaching several facets of hip-hop in this regard, including MCs, Production, and DJs, each of which have their own dedicated series unpacking their own incredible histories.

Apple Music’s Hip-Hop DNA is testament to the fact that hip-hop has always been, and will always be, a family affair. Or to put it in the wise words of a Dr. Dre-produced deep-cut, ”We’re All In The Same Gang.“

ADVERTISEMENT

Bronx Tale (Ep 2)

Within the Bronx Tale episode, we cover some of the borough’s biggest stars, like Cardi B and French Montana, while unpacking a musical lineage that goes back to hip-hop scholar KRS-One and beyond. It’s a long way from someone like Cardi B to KRS—with a lot of artists in between—but as the old saying goes, you can’t know where you’re going until you know where you come from.

Just Wanna Rock (Ep 3)

Contemporary hip-hop artists like Lil Uzi Vert lean heavily into rock sonics and aesthetics, but Uzi is far from the first to do so. The Just Wanna Rock episode of Hip-Hop DNA goes deep on that tradition, highlighting rap-rock pioneers like Beastie Boys and Run DMC.

NY State of Mind (Ep 4)

ADVERTISEMENT

“New York to the heart, but got love for all,” goes the opening line of Lord Tariq and Peter Gunz’s east coast classic, “Deja Vu (Uptown Baby).” It’s the perfect line to describe the premise of the “NY State of Mind” episode of Apple Music’s Origins series. We’re highlighting the impact of some of the Big Apple’s biggest stars and tracing a path from people like A$AP Rocky back to Rakim (the man he was named after).

It's A Queens Thing, Baby (Ep 5)

As many universally adored artists as Queens, New York has delivered to hip-hop, the borough deserves its props. From Nicki Minaj to Nasty Nas to A Tribe Called Quest to Roxane Shante, the lineage of Queens MCs goes deep, and in plenty of different directions. With It’s A Queens Thing, Baby, we’re showing you how everyone in that lineage took something from the players that came before them.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Apple Music celebrates 50 years of Hip Hop with new DNA audio series

Apple Music celebrates 50 years of Hip Hop with new DNA audio series

Kenyan sensation Maandy announced as Spotify’s Equal Artist for May 2023

Kenyan sensation Maandy announced as Spotify’s Equal Artist for May 2023

A-Q speaks from the top in 'God's Engineering 2' [Pulse Album Review]

A-Q speaks from the top in 'God's Engineering 2' [Pulse Album Review]

MI Abaga, wife speak up on dealing with neurodevelopmental disorder, ADHD

MI Abaga, wife speak up on dealing with neurodevelopmental disorder, ADHD

DJ Maphorisa in trouble for allegedly assaulting girlfriend

DJ Maphorisa in trouble for allegedly assaulting girlfriend

CJ. Obasi, Babatunde Apalowo are headed to Seattle International Film Festival

CJ. Obasi, Babatunde Apalowo are headed to Seattle International Film Festival

Libianca makes Billboard Hot 100 debut with hit single 'People'

Libianca makes Billboard Hot 100 debut with hit single 'People'

Rema set to break record for longest charting African song on Billboard Hot 100

Rema set to break record for longest charting African song on Billboard Hot 100

Rema's 'Calm Down' sets new Billboard Hot 100 African record with top 5 entry

Rema's 'Calm Down' sets new Billboard Hot 100 African record with top 5 entry

Pulse Sports

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Achraf Hakimi celebrates his mum Sadia Mouh on Mother's Day, snubs estranged wife

Achraf Hakimi celebrates his mum Sadia Mouh on Mother's Day, snubs estranged wife

Osimhen talks surpassing inspirational George Weah

Osimhen talks surpassing inspirational George Weah

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Newcastle set to flex oil-money with blockbuster move for PSG star

Newcastle set to flex oil-money with blockbuster move for PSG star

2023 Diamond League: 5 events to watch out for in Doha

2023 Diamond League: 5 events to watch out for in Doha

Celebration in Naples as Osimhen leads Napoli to Serie A glory

Celebration in Naples as Osimhen leads Napoli to Serie A glory

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Black Sherif, Asake, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie and all the winners from VGMA24 (Full List)

Black Sherif, Asake, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, all the winners from VGMA24 (Full List)

Tiwa Savage, Lionel Richie, Andrea Bocelli, Katy Perry

Tiwa Savage and all artists performing at King Charles III's coronation

Tiwa Savage performing at the Coronation of King Charles III

Why Tiwa Savage's song at King Charles' coronation was right choice [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Chris Brown

Chris Brown is in love with Afrobeats