Alicia Keys is set to debut as the host of the 2019 Grammy Awards.

The multi-award winning singer and 15 time Grammy Award winner has been announced as the host of the 61st edition of the music awards, the first time she will take the center stage at the glamorous event.

This was announced by the organizers on Tuesday, January 15, 2019 via the official Instagram handle [@recordingacademy]

''IT'S OFFICIAL! 15-time GRAMMY winner, aliciakeys will host the 61st #GRAMMYs⁠⁠, marking her first time as master of ceremonies for Music's Biggest Night.''

In the video shared, Alicia Keys accepted the honour as she invited everyone to ''come vibe with her as she host the grammys.''

In a subsequent video posted on her Youtube Page, Alicia further explained how much this means to her,

"I know what it feels like to be on that stage and I know what it feels like to be proud of the work that you've put in and to be recognized for it. And I just feel grateful that I'm able to bring that light and that energy," she says in the video.

"This is a first. It's a first and it's amazing and I think it's perfect timing. Honestly, I'm really excited.

I feel really good about it because I feel like it's the perfect opportunity for me to give the light back and lift people up, especially all the young women that are nominated," she continues, calling out the high number of female nominees this year. "Like, to me, it feels like sister vibes."

Alicia Keys will take over from last year's host James Corden.

The 2019 Grammys will hold on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles.