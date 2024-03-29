ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Dynamic duo Ajebo Hustlers taps Zlatan & Blaqbonez for 'Dreams II'

Adeayo Adebiyi

The sensational duo combines with two of Nigeria's hottest rappers.

Ajebo Hustlers taps Zlatan & Blaqbonez for 'Dreams II'
Ajebo Hustlers taps Zlatan & Blaqbonez for 'Dreams II'

Recommended articles

After kicking off their 2024 with 'Celion Dion' and their exciting collaboration with Odumodublvck, they unveil their second release of the year titled 'Dreams II' ft. Blaqbonez and Zlatan. This track serves as a prelude to their upcoming album, 'Bad Boy Etiquette 102'.

'Dreams II' takes listeners on a nostalgic trip down memory lane. The duo introspectively poses questions to themselves and their audience. Piego, in particular, sets the stage with his soulful vocals, expressing his aspirations and unwavering commitment to achieving his goals:

“A wise man once asked me, how bad do you want it?/So I got right back up when I was falling/You see dis music I dey sing/It is my only calling.”

ADVERTISEMENT

All through the track, the theme of perseverance resonates powerfully. Listeners will find an unmistakable sense of urgency and focus as each artist places their dreams above all distractions, including matters of the heart.

This single is another showcase of Ajebo Hustler's talent and listeners can enjoy this explosive collaboration ahead of their upcoming album that will shape the Afrobeats soundscape.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Dynamic duo Ajebo Hustlers taps Zlatan & Blaqbonez for 'Dreams II'

Dynamic duo Ajebo Hustlers taps Zlatan & Blaqbonez for 'Dreams II'

Nigeria's podcast surges 482%, Gospel streams rise to 1228% on Spotify

Nigeria's podcast surges 482%, Gospel streams rise to 1228% on Spotify

People are threatening to kill me and my son Liam - Mohbad's widow Wunmi

People are threatening to kill me and my son Liam - Mohbad's widow Wunmi

Spyro, Phyno deliver sensational blend of Afro Pop, Highlife with 'Shut Down'

Spyro, Phyno deliver sensational blend of Afro Pop, Highlife with 'Shut Down'

Oscar Heman-Ackah releases 'Finding Messiah' teaser — it's too good

Oscar Heman-Ackah releases 'Finding Messiah' teaser — it's too good

Sony’s Creators Convention redefines creative landscape for content creators

Sony’s Creators Convention redefines creative landscape for content creators

Eniola Ajao apologises for naming Bobrisky best-dressed female at movie premiere

Eniola Ajao apologises for naming Bobrisky best-dressed female at movie premiere

NFVCB wants to stop skits, Nollywood films from encouraging crimes

NFVCB wants to stop skits, Nollywood films from encouraging crimes

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu knew he'd marry his wife a month into their relationship

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu knew he'd marry his wife a month into their relationship

Pulse Sports

Nigeria vs Mali: Has Finidi George done enough to land Super Eagles job permanently?

Nigeria vs Mali: Has Finidi George done enough to land Super Eagles job permanently?

I want to emulate Keshi and win the AFCON - Finidi George shares ambitious Super Eagles dream

I want to emulate Keshi and win the AFCON - Finidi George shares ambitious Super Eagles dream

Michelle Alozie: I had to do it because of African referees

Michelle Alozie: I had to do it because of African referees

AC Milan star reveals he was named after Super Eagles legend Tijani Babangida

AC Milan star reveals he was named after Super Eagles legend Tijani Babangida

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Cuppy shares music video for her single 'Wait' feat Wyclef [Instagram]

Cuppy's new music video sparks relationship rumours with mystery man

Tyla's debut album captures her global popstar intention

Tyla's debut album captures her global popstar intention

Ayra Starr is set to release her sophomore album in 2024

Ayra Starr shares what fans should expect from her upcoming album

Meet BushBoy: The visionary of music videos, shattering genre boundaries

Meet BushBoy: The visionary of music videos, shattering genre boundaries