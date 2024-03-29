Dynamic duo Ajebo Hustlers taps Zlatan & Blaqbonez for 'Dreams II'

After kicking off their 2024 with 'Celion Dion' and their exciting collaboration with Odumodublvck, they unveil their second release of the year titled 'Dreams II' ft. Blaqbonez and Zlatan. This track serves as a prelude to their upcoming album, 'Bad Boy Etiquette 102'.

'Dreams II' takes listeners on a nostalgic trip down memory lane. The duo introspectively poses questions to themselves and their audience. Piego, in particular, sets the stage with his soulful vocals, expressing his aspirations and unwavering commitment to achieving his goals:

“A wise man once asked me, how bad do you want it?/So I got right back up when I was falling/You see dis music I dey sing/It is my only calling.”

All through the track, the theme of perseverance resonates powerfully. Listeners will find an unmistakable sense of urgency and focus as each artist places their dreams above all distractions, including matters of the heart.