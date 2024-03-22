Street Pop star Candy Bleakz shares joy on new EP 'Better Days'

Across the 8-track project, Candy Bleakz makes a case for ease and joy as she crafts feel-good records that offer listeners a good time.

On the EP, Candy Bleakz sheds are "Ladies Dragon" persona for that of the "Dragon Queen" as she claims her place on the throne as the indefatigable Queen of the Street music.

'Better Days' EP enlists collaborative efforts from industry staples from the melodious backing of leading songstress Simi, the infectious vocals of Bella Shmurda, the genre-defying flows of Blood Civilian, the gritty bars from Nigerian-English rapper, DTG, and the swaggering verse of Nigerian rap veteran Vector.

