Street Pop star Candy Bleakz shares joy on new EP 'Better Days'

Adeayo Adebiyi

The Chocolate City Street act introduces a new persona on the 8-track EP.

Across the 8-track project, Candy Bleakz makes a case for ease and joy as she crafts feel-good records that offer listeners a good time.

On the EP, Candy Bleakz sheds are "Ladies Dragon" persona for that of the "Dragon Queen" as she claims her place on the throne as the indefatigable Queen of the Street music.

'Better Days' EP enlists collaborative efforts from industry staples from the melodious backing of leading songstress Simi, the infectious vocals of Bella Shmurda, the genre-defying flows of Blood Civilian, the gritty bars from Nigerian-English rapper, DTG, and the swaggering verse of Nigerian rap veteran Vector.

'Better Days' EP is a softening balm for all moods whether being appreciative of your 'Blessing' or seeking to 'Party Hard'. It punctuates Candy Bleakz's gutsy, self-assured, confident, and ambitious exploration of self and calls on listeners to do the same.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse.

