Here are the Nigerian albums turning 10 in 2024

Adeayo Adebiyi

In 2014, the Nigerian music industry saw the release of several albums that enjoyed critical and commercial success. 10 years after their release, these albums continue to endure as they provide a reference to the type of music that shaped that era as well as offer listeners the nostalgia needed to appreciate the storied rise of Afrobeats.

From new artists making their name to superstars consolidating their status to veterans extending their legacies, 2014 saw the release of several notable albums from Nigerian music stars.

Take a 10-year trip back in time to enjoy these albums that will be celebrating a decade in 2024.

This is the sophomore album by Afrobeats megastar Wizkid. It had the hit singles 'Ojuelegba', 'Jaiye Jaiye', 'In My Bed', 'Show You The Money', and 'On Top Your Matter'.

The debut album from the fast-rising Yemi Alade who dazzled listeners with her hit single 'Johnny'.

Asa's third album had the lead single 'Eyo' and was hailed by critics as an impressive take on modern African Folk music.

P Square's sixth album and the last before their widely publicized split, the album packed the hit singles 'Shekini', 'Collabo' featuring Don Jazzy, 'Testimony', 'Personally' and 'Alingo'.

A 2 sided debut album by singer Praiz which was buoyed by the hit singles 'Sisi' featuring Wizkid and 'Rich & Famous'.

M.I's third album had the hit singles 'Monkey', 'Bullion Van', 'Bad Belle', and 'Human Being'. It was nominated for Album of the Year at the 2015 Headies.

Olamide's fourth album had the smash hits 'Skelemba' 'Goons Mi', and 'Story For The Gods'. It took home the Album of the Year prize at the 2015 Headies Award.

The sixth album from the mercurial superstar has the hit songs 'Jeje', 'Go' featuring Machel Montano, and 'Ife Dinma' featuring Tony Oneweek.

Flavour's fourth album had the hit singles 'Wiser' featuring M.I Abaga & Phyno, 'Golibe', 'Ololufe' featuring Chidinma, 'Wake Up' featuring Wande Coal, and 'Sexy Rosey'.

The sixth album from the seminal artist packs 14 tracks that further showcase his era influencing Neo Fuji exploration.

Falz consolidated his mainstream rise on his debut album that delivered the hit singles 'High Class', 'Marry Me' feat Poe & Yemi Alade, and the posse cut 'Wazup Guy'.

Phyno's debut album rocketed him to commercial success thanks to street-dominating singles such as 'Alobam', 'Parcel', 'Ghost Mode' featuring Olamide, 'O Set', and 'Man of the Year'.

Timaya's fifth solo album had successful singles including 'Sanko', 'Ukwu', 'Ekoloma Demba', and 'Bom Bom'.

Waje dazzled on her debut album which showcased her captivating vocals and impressive penmanship. The album had the hit singles 'Onye' feat Tiwa Savage and 'Oko Mi'.

The 40-track LP had guest appearances from Don Jazzy, Reminsce, Praiz, 9ice, Sojay, and several other acts.

Brymo strengthened his status as a supremely talented musician through an album that showed his artistic depth.

Sean Tizzle became consolidated his rise with the release of his album that had the hit singles 'Mama Eh', 'Kilogbe', 'Perfect Gentleman', 'Loke Loke' feat 9ice.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

