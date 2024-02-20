Adekunle Gold excites fans as he teases new single

The news of Adekunle Gold's next single came courtesy of celebrated music producer, artist, and label boss Don Jazzy who announced via his Twitter account on Monday, February 19, 2024.

The single set for release on February 21, is an uptempo Amapiano and Fuji music hybrid as Adekunle Gold aims to kick off the year with a party-starting hit.

Fans on X also pointed out that the teaser appears to be a readjustment of Adekunle Gold's collaboration with Seyi Vibez that leaked on social media in 2023.

