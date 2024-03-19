Bagetti makes a bold entrance with 'New Dawn' EP

Bagetti is armed with the elevated penmanship, swaggering delivery, and stunning melodies of an artist who draws inspiration from multiple sources with Dancehall being the core.

From the opening line of her debut EP, Bagetti oozes confidence and a vocal texture that reminds listeners of Nigerian dancehall's special talent Cynthia Morgan. Across 6 tracks, she offers an exciting and versatile take on different genres on which she leaves the mark that will distinguish her in the Afrobeats soundscape.

ADVERTISEMENT

When she conjures dancehall flows on 'Mirror Talk' it's with a swagger and when she molds melodies it's with the fragile emotions of a young lady who knows a thing or two about heartbreak. Bagetti impresses not only for her lyricism but also for the unmistakable confidence with which she delivers them like in 'Dawn' where she expresses her readiness to make her mark.

While she might be a newbie, Bagetti's music evokes the self-assuredness of a star. Her commanding vocals shine on the slow tempo love cut 'Baby'. She effortlessly oozed the diva aura in the promotional videos of her infectious single 'Toxic', where she molds melodies and deploys pidgin to offer a personal take on Afrobeats. Even when she turns to Amapiano on 'Language', the zestiness of her vocals and delivery floats over the log drums.

On 4 out of the 6 tracks, Bagetti explores Afropop with a dancehall core. 'Baby' is R&B leaning while 'Language' is the only Amapiano track. While this showcases her versatility and the cadences that define her music, it also helped her to make a project that's not generic.

Bagetti wields the melodies of a pop star, the swaggering delivery of a dancehall artist, and the aura of an artist assured in her talent and her ability to impact the Afrobeats scene.

Pulse Rating: /10

ADVERTISEMENT

Album Sequencing: 1.6/2

Songwriting, Themes, and Delivery: 1.4/2

Production: 1.5/2

Enjoyability and Satisfaction: 1.5/2

Execution: 1.4/2

ADVERTISEMENT