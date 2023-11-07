'RAVI' is a bold statement of intent where the music speaks for itself

When Davido announced the rebirth of his label, he talked about it with enthusiasm and excitement that was obvious even if he's by his nature a hyper person. He revealed he has two flagship artists that will lead the label's rebrand while stating he has been developing them the way Don Jazzy Nigeria's foremost label boss "cooks" his artists before unveiling them to the world.

Morravey who's one-half of the DMW 2.0 flagship artists announced herself to listeners with a memorable chorus on 'In The Garden' off Davido's record-breaking fourth album 'Timeless'. From her cameo on the R&B record, her vocals proved to be her most obvious quality and that was sufficient to generate anticipation for what she could offer.

In her first attempt, Morravey shows that beyond her stunning vocal dexterity, she has the range and appeal to reach great heights.

If the opening record 'What Is Love' displays her soulful singing that flexes her vocals, Morravey aims to show that she can do one better beyond just being an R&B act skilled in crafting love songs. The log drum-driven 'High Again' shows her ability to craft enjoyable records that highlight the making of an Afropop star.

While only 20, Morravey doesn't shy away from broaching on the subjects of sex and psychedelics and love for the good life in a record that shows an edgy side that shows a bad gyal side to her sweet singing lover girl side. Her sampling of Mzbel's '16 years' adds artistic depth and suitable chicness to the music while her deployment of Port Harcourt colloquialism and the production shows the influence of her city in her music.

The Highlife record 'My Baby' shows a daring attempt to offer different parts in a record that shows her talent and the work her A&R put into developing her talent. And on 'Magician' she stuns on the party starting Amapiano record where she shows an impressive ability to tailor lamba and mold melody as Davido gives her a hand in a track that would have still been superb even without him.

Across 5 tracks, listeners get a comprehensive insight into her ability with her vocals which Davido ceaselessly raved about, penmanship, and notably her range on display.

'RAVI' is a bold statement of intent where the music speaks for itself and announces Morravey's readiness to take on the mainstream.

Ratings: /10

• 0-1.9: Flop

• 2.0-3.9: Near fall

• 4.0-5.9: Average

• 6.0-7.9: Victory

• 8.0-10: Champion

Pulse Rating: /10

Album Sequencing: 1.6/2

Songwriting, Themes, and Delivery: 1.5/2

Production: 1.5/2

Enjoyability and Satisfaction: 1.5/2

Execution: 1.6/2