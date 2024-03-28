ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Candy Bleakz raises her artistry on 'Better Days' EP

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian street music has seen an array of female talents but none as stuck around as long as Candy Bleakz the self-acclaimed Lady's Dragon.

Candy Bleakz raises her artistry on 'Better Days' EP
Candy Bleakz raises her artistry on 'Better Days' EP

Recommended articles

On 'Better Days' EP, Candy Bleakz spreads positivity and hope through enjoyable Afrobeats exploration that embraces the diversity of the talent that abounds in Nigerian music.

Candy Bleakz has always had a personal approach to music. Whether it be sharing the struggles that shape her reality, embracing her talents shaped by the streets, and showcasing her faith through the sonic peculiarities of White Garment church. She combines these realities on an EP which showcases a notable growth in her artistry, especially when compared to her last attempt.

ADVERTISEMENT

Candy Bleakz begins her message of hope in 'Debe' where she turns her pains to the melody while seamlessly combining with Bloody Civilian whose soulful pop melodies add emotions to the track.

She mirrors Asake's neo-fuji flows on the chest-thumping record 'Para' where like Afrobeat deity Fela Kuti, she compares her music to the universal acceptance of water (water no get enemy).

She offers the quintessential street pop record on the jolly party starting 'No Worry' where the log drum, lyrics, and structure fit into Tik Tok's modus operandi.

Candy Bleakz has consistently flaunted her faith as a member of the Celestial denomination. The log drum-driven 'Celepiano' is a nod to the influence of white garment music on her artistry as she again makes a single that will find an eager audience among innercity listeners with a formidable presence on TikTok (Trench-Tok).

The impressive manner in which Candy's voice accommodates Bloody Civilian is one of the manifestations of her evolution into a star capable of making music that fits the mainstream sensibility of different listeners.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Candy embraces a more refined Pop approach, the EP is still driven by log drums and lamba-driven flows like in 'Blessing' where she molds bars steeped in inner-city lingo. While the lyricism, flows and upbeat production make 'Blessing' street leaning, the backup vocals add a refining touch that offers the subtlety needed for mainstream consumption.

Her familiar lyrics and flow scheme on the party-starting single 'Party after Party' are elevated by DTG's well-laid verse. Similarly, Simi's tender melodies, interpolation of Jesse King's classic record 'Mummy', and the Highlife chords add sonic variety to Candy's tribute to her mother on 'Wale'.

Having had a long and trying journey to success, Candy Bleakz is seeing better days, and this newfound vigor, hope, and confidence is palpable on the EP that offers what many mainstream consumers will consider her most digestible attempt yet.

Pulse Rating: /10

Album Sequencing: 1.4/2

ADVERTISEMENT

Songwriting, Themes, and Delivery: 1.4/2

Production: 1.4/2

Enjoyability and Satisfaction: 1.3/2

Execution: 1.5/2

TOTAL - 7

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Eniola Ajao apologises for naming Bobrisky best-dressed female at movie premiere

Eniola Ajao apologises for naming Bobrisky best-dressed female at movie premiere

NFVCB wants to stop skits, Nollywood films from encouraging crimes

NFVCB wants to stop skits, Nollywood films from encouraging crimes

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu knew he'd marry his wife a month into their relationship

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu knew he'd marry his wife a month into their relationship

Candy Bleakz raises her artistry on 'Better Days' EP

Candy Bleakz raises her artistry on 'Better Days' EP

Whoopi Goldberg has confirmed a 'Sister Act 3' is in the works

Whoopi Goldberg has confirmed a 'Sister Act 3' is in the works

Mardeee set to release highly anticipated single 'AWAY' on February 23

Mardeee set to release highly anticipated single 'AWAY' on February 23

Adesua Etomi pens heartwarming note to hubby Banky W on his birthday

Adesua Etomi pens heartwarming note to hubby Banky W on his birthday

Showmax, Infinix mobile to offer unparalleled viewing experience to viewers

Showmax, Infinix mobile to offer unparalleled viewing experience to viewers

I auditioned for Big Brother Nigeria on a dare - Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

I auditioned for Big Brother Nigeria on a dare - Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

Pulse Sports

Nigeria vs Mali: Has Finidi George done enough to land Super Eagles job permanently?

Nigeria vs Mali: Has Finidi George done enough to land Super Eagles job permanently?

I want to emulate Keshi and win the AFCON - Finidi George shares ambitious Super Eagles dream

I want to emulate Keshi and win the AFCON - Finidi George shares ambitious Super Eagles dream

Michelle Alozie: I had to do it because of African referees

Michelle Alozie: I had to do it because of African referees

AC Milan star reveals he was named after Super Eagles legend Tijani Babangida

AC Milan star reveals he was named after Super Eagles legend Tijani Babangida

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Cuppy shares music video for her single 'Wait' feat Wyclef [Instagram]

Cuppy's new music video sparks relationship rumours with mystery man

Tyla's debut album captures her global popstar intention

Tyla's debut album captures her global popstar intention

Issues arising from the use of religious imagery by musicians

The use of religious symbolism by musicians: artistic expression or abuse?

OdumoduBlvck, BOJ, Made Kuti, Prettyboy D-O, Lady Donli, DJ Tgarbs, others set to perform at Alte Culture Festival this Easter!

OdumoduBlvck, Made Kuti, others to perform at Alte Culture Fest this Easter!