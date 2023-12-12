A Night of Queens, celebrating trailblazing female music icons in Nigeria

Although the music industry has been mostly male-dominated, women have played a pivotal role in shaping the evolution of music genres, leaving an indelible mark on the industry.

In the early 60s and 70s, women in the music industry faced numerous barriers, often being relegated to the role of backing vocalists or performers of traditional folk music. A few trailblazing women defied these limitations, breaking through societal norms and establishing themselves as formidable forces in the male-dominated music scene. Some of the pioneers include; Nelly Uchendu, the Lijadu sisters, Veno, Christy Essien-Igbokwe, Evi Edna Ogholi and Onyeka Onwenu.

Onyeka Onwenu, a singer, songwriter, actress, and activist who rose to prominence in the 1970s with her powerful vocals and captivating stage presence, fused traditional Nigerian rhythms with contemporary sounds, becoming a symbol of female empowerment and cultural pride.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the early 2000s, a new wave of female Afrobeat singers emerged, carrying the light of their predecessors while infusing fresh energy and perspectives into the genre. These women challenged and are still challenging stereotypes, redefining the role of women in music, and captivating audiences with their unique blend of musical styles.

The rise of female Afrobeat musicians has had a profound impact on the Nigerian music industry and beyond. These women are not only breaking down gender barriers but also showcasing the diversity and creativity of Nigerian music to a global audience. Their success is inspiring a new generation of female musicians and challenging traditional gender roles in the industry.

Pulse Nigeria

Some of the leading voices in this movement are; Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade, Waje, Simi, Niniola, and Teni, amongst many others. Their contributions to Nigerian music history are undeniable. From the early trailblazers like Onyeka Onwenu and Christy Essien-Igbokwe to the contemporary stars like Tiwa Savage and Yemi Alade, women have consistently pushed boundaries, redefined genres, and captivated audiences with their talent and artistry. As the Nigerian music scene continues to evolve, it is imperative to recognise and celebrate the transformative impact of female artists, who are shaping the future of music and inspiring generations to come.

To celebrate female excellence and as a testament to the groundbreaking achievements of these remarkable artists, Livewire Concerts, an international entertainment company in Nigeria, is launching its flagship all-female concert in Nigeria on December 17, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Themed “A Night of Queens”, the concert will have an all-female lineup take the stage, featuring, Tiwa Savage, Teni, Simi, Waje, Niniola, Yemi Alade, Ms DSF, and more, highlighting the incredible talent and diversity of Nigeria’s female music scene.

Sponsored by First Bank of Nigeria, Bet Naija, and Pepsi, A Night of Queens promises an unforgettable experience for the audience. The electrifying performances, infectious excitement, and profound sense of community that these exceptional women bring to the stage will captivate and inspire everyone present.

Experience the magic – get your tickets here today. For additional information, please check here, and for table reservations, please call 09070070026.

---