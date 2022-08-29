RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

MTV 2022 VMAs: See full list of winners

Adeayo Adebiyi

On Sunday, August 28 2022, the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards aired live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The award was hosted by LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj, and Jack Harlow.

2022 MTV VMAs
2022 MTV VMAs

Going into the award, the Kendrick Lamar, Jack Harlow, and Lil Nas X had the most nominations with seven each. Following behind them was Harry Styles and Doja Cat who has six nominations, while Ed Sheeran, The Weeknd, Drake, Taylor Swift, Billie Elish, and Dua Lipa all scored five nomination each.

Below is the full list of winners.

Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow - Industry Baby

Doja Cat - Woman

Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug - Way 2 Sexy

Ed Sheeran - Shivers

Harry Styles - As It Was

Olivia Rodrigo - Brutal

WINNER: Taylor Swift - All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

Baby Keem

WINNER: Dove Cameron

Gayle

Latto

Måneskin

Seventeen

Foo Fighters - Love Dies Young

Jack White - Taking Me Back

Muse - Won’t Stand Down

WINNER: Red Hot Chili Peppers - Black Summer

Shinedown - Planet Zero

Three Days Grace - So Called Life

WINNER: Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Jack Harlow

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone - Me Porto Bonito

Beyonce - Break My Soul

Kane Brown - Grand

Doja Cat - Vegas

Future featuring Drake and Tems - Wait for U

WINNER: Jack Harlow - First Class

Steve Lacy - Bad Habit

Latto and Mariah Carey featuring DJ Khaled - Big Energy (Remix)

Lizzo - About Damn Time

Post Malone featuring Doja Cat - I Like You (A Happier Song)

Marshmello and Khalid - Numb

Nicki Minaj - Super Freaky Girl

Charlie Puth featuring Jungkook of BTS - Left and Right

Rosalía - Bizcochito

Harry Styles - Late Night Talking

Nicky Youre and dazy - Sunroof

Eminem & Snoop Dogg - From the D 2 the LBC

Future Featuring Drake & Tems - Wait for U

Kendrick Lamar - N95

Latto - Big Energy

WINNER: Nicki Minaj Featuring Lil Baby - Do We Have a Problem?

Pusha T - Diet Coke

WINNER: Anitta - Envolver

Bad Bunny - Tití Me Preguntó

Becky G & Karol G - Mamiii

Daddy Yankee - REMIX

Farruko - Pepas

J Balvin & Skrillex - In da Getto

Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5

Latto - P*ssy

WINNER: Lizzo - About Damn Time

Rina Sawayama - This Hell

Stromae - Fils de joie

BTS - Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)

Itzy - Loco

WINNER: Lisa - Lalisa

Seventeen - Hot

Stray Kids - Maniac

Twice - The Feels

Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti

Billie Eilish - Happier than Ever

Drake - Certified Lover Boy

Adele - 30

WINNER: Harry Styles - Harry's House

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles

Foo Fighters - Studio 666

Kacey Musgraves - Star-Crossed

Madonna - Madame X

Olivia Rodrigo - Driving Home 2 U

WINNER: Taylor Swift - All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug - Way 2 Sexy

Elton John & Dua Lipa - Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)

WINNER: Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow - Industry Baby

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa - Sweetest Pie

Post Malone & The Weeknd - One Right Now

Rosalía Featuring The Weeknd - La Fama

The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber - Stay

September 2021: Griff - One Night

October 2021: Remi Wolf - Sexy Villain

November 2021: Nessa Barrett - I Hope Ur Miserable Until Ur Dead

WINNER: December 2021: Seventeen - Rock With You

January 2021: Mae Muller - Better Days

February 2022: Gayle - ABCDEFU

March 2022: Shenseea - R U That

April 2022: Omar Apollo - Tamagotchi

May 2022: Wet Leg - Chaise Longue

June 2022: Muni Long - Baby Boo

July 2022: Doechii - Persuasive

WINNER: Blackpink the Virtual - PUBG

BTS - Minecraft

Charli XCX - Roblox

Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience - Wave

Rift Tour Featuring Ariana Grande - Fortnite

Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience - Roblox

Avril Lavigne Featuring Blackbear - Love It When You Hate Me

Imagine Dragons & J.I.D - Enemy

Machine Gun Kelly Featuring Willow - Emo Girl

WINNER: Måneskin - I Wanna Be Your Slave

Panic! at the Disco - Viva las Vengeance

Twenty One Pilots - Saturday

Willow & Avril Lavigne Featuring Travis Barker - Grow

Adele - Easy on Me

WINNER: Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

Doja Cat - Woman

Elton John & Dua Lipa - Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)

Lizzo - About Damn Time

The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber - Stay

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

Doja Cat - Woman

Ed Sheeran - Shivers

WINNER: Harry Styles - As It Was

Lizzo - About Damn Time

Olivia Rodrigo - Traitor

Alicia Keys - City of Gods (Part II)

Chlöe - Have Mercy

H.E.R. - For Anyone

Normani Featuring Cardi B - Wild Side

Summer Walker, SZA & Cardi B - No Love (Extended Version)

WINNER: The Weeknd - Out Of Time

Blackpink

WINNER: BTS

City Girls

Foo Fighters

Imagine Dragons

Måneskin

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Silk Sonic

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – family ties

Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran – Bam Bam

WINNER: Harry Styles – As It Was

Kendrick Lamar – N95

Normani ft. Cardi B – Wild Side

Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar - Family Ties

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

Ed Sheeran - Shivers

Harry Styles - As It Was

Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow - Industry Baby

WINNER: Taylor Swift - All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

Adele - Oh My God

Doja Cat - Get Into It (Yuh)

Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug - Way 2 Sexy

Kacey Musgraves - Simple Times

WINNER: Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow - Industry Baby

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa - Sweetest Pie

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

Coldplay & BTS - My Universe

Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5

WINNER: Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow - Industry Baby

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa - Sweetest Pie

The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber - Stay

BTS - Permission to Dance

WINNER: Doja Cat - Woman

FKA twigs Featuring The Weeknd - Tears in the Club

Harry Styles - As It Was

Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow - Industry Baby

Normani Featuring Cardi B - Wild Side

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar - Family Ties

Doja Cat - Get Into It (Yuh)

Olivia Rodrigo - Brutal

WINNER: Rosalía - Saoko

Taylor Swift - All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

The Weeknd - Take My Breath

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
