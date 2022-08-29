MTV 2022 VMAs: See full list of winners

Below is the full list of winners.

Video of the Year

Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow - Industry Baby

Doja Cat - Woman

Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug - Way 2 Sexy

Ed Sheeran - Shivers

Harry Styles - As It Was

Olivia Rodrigo - Brutal

WINNER: Taylor Swift - All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

Best New Artist

Baby Keem

WINNER: Dove Cameron

Gayle

Latto

Måneskin

Seventeen

Best Rock

Foo Fighters - Love Dies Young

Jack White - Taking Me Back

Muse - Won’t Stand Down

WINNER: Red Hot Chili Peppers - Black Summer

Shinedown - Planet Zero

Three Days Grace - So Called Life

Artist of the Year

WINNER: Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Jack Harlow

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Song of Summer

Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone - Me Porto Bonito

Beyonce - Break My Soul

Kane Brown - Grand

Doja Cat - Vegas

Future featuring Drake and Tems - Wait for U

WINNER: Jack Harlow - First Class

Steve Lacy - Bad Habit

Latto and Mariah Carey featuring DJ Khaled - Big Energy (Remix)

Lizzo - About Damn Time

Post Malone featuring Doja Cat - I Like You (A Happier Song)

Marshmello and Khalid - Numb

Nicki Minaj - Super Freaky Girl

Charlie Puth featuring Jungkook of BTS - Left and Right

Rosalía - Bizcochito

Harry Styles - Late Night Talking

Nicky Youre and dazy - Sunroof

Best Hip-Hop

Eminem & Snoop Dogg - From the D 2 the LBC

Future Featuring Drake & Tems - Wait for U

Kendrick Lamar - N95

Latto - Big Energy

WINNER: Nicki Minaj Featuring Lil Baby - Do We Have a Problem?

Pusha T - Diet Coke

Best Latin

WINNER: Anitta - Envolver

Bad Bunny - Tití Me Preguntó

Becky G & Karol G - Mamiii

Daddy Yankee - REMIX

Farruko - Pepas

J Balvin & Skrillex - In da Getto

Video for Good

Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5

Latto - P*ssy

WINNER: Lizzo - About Damn Time

Rina Sawayama - This Hell

Stromae - Fils de joie

Best K-Pop

BTS - Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)

Itzy - Loco

WINNER: Lisa - Lalisa

Seventeen - Hot

Stray Kids - Maniac

Twice - The Feels

Album of the Year

Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti

Billie Eilish - Happier than Ever

Drake - Certified Lover Boy

Adele - 30

WINNER: Harry Styles - Harry's House

Best Longform Video

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles

Foo Fighters - Studio 666

Kacey Musgraves - Star-Crossed

Madonna - Madame X

Olivia Rodrigo - Driving Home 2 U

WINNER: Taylor Swift - All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

Best Collaboration

Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug - Way 2 Sexy

Elton John & Dua Lipa - Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)

WINNER: Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow - Industry Baby

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa - Sweetest Pie

Post Malone & The Weeknd - One Right Now

Rosalía Featuring The Weeknd - La Fama

The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber - Stay

Push Performance of the Year

September 2021: Griff - One Night

October 2021: Remi Wolf - Sexy Villain

November 2021: Nessa Barrett - I Hope Ur Miserable Until Ur Dead

WINNER: December 2021: Seventeen - Rock With You

January 2021: Mae Muller - Better Days

February 2022: Gayle - ABCDEFU

March 2022: Shenseea - R U That

April 2022: Omar Apollo - Tamagotchi

May 2022: Wet Leg - Chaise Longue

June 2022: Muni Long - Baby Boo

July 2022: Doechii - Persuasive

Best Metaverse Performance

WINNER: Blackpink the Virtual - PUBG

BTS - Minecraft

Charli XCX - Roblox

Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience - Wave

Rift Tour Featuring Ariana Grande - Fortnite

Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience - Roblox

Best Alternative

Avril Lavigne Featuring Blackbear - Love It When You Hate Me

Imagine Dragons & J.I.D - Enemy

Machine Gun Kelly Featuring Willow - Emo Girl

WINNER: Måneskin - I Wanna Be Your Slave

Panic! at the Disco - Viva las Vengeance

Twenty One Pilots - Saturday

Willow & Avril Lavigne Featuring Travis Barker - Grow

Song of the Year

Adele - Easy on Me

WINNER: Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

Doja Cat - Woman

Elton John & Dua Lipa - Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)

Lizzo - About Damn Time

The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber - Stay

Best Pop

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

Doja Cat - Woman

Ed Sheeran - Shivers

WINNER: Harry Styles - As It Was

Lizzo - About Damn Time

Olivia Rodrigo - Traitor

Best R&B

Alicia Keys - City of Gods (Part II)

Chlöe - Have Mercy

H.E.R. - For Anyone

Normani Featuring Cardi B - Wild Side

Summer Walker, SZA & Cardi B - No Love (Extended Version)

WINNER: The Weeknd - Out Of Time

Best Group

Blackpink

WINNER: BTS

City Girls

Foo Fighters

Imagine Dragons

Måneskin

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Silk Sonic

Cinematography

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – family ties

Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran – Bam Bam

WINNER: Harry Styles – As It Was

Kendrick Lamar – N95

Normani ft. Cardi B – Wild Side

Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)

Best Direction

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar - Family Ties

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

Ed Sheeran - Shivers

Harry Styles - As It Was

Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow - Industry Baby

WINNER: Taylor Swift - All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

Best Art Direction

Adele - Oh My God

Doja Cat - Get Into It (Yuh)

Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug - Way 2 Sexy

Kacey Musgraves - Simple Times

WINNER: Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow - Industry Baby

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa - Sweetest Pie

Best Visual Effects

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

Coldplay & BTS - My Universe

Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5

WINNER: Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow - Industry Baby

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa - Sweetest Pie

The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber - Stay

Best Choreography

BTS - Permission to Dance

WINNER: Doja Cat - Woman

FKA twigs Featuring The Weeknd - Tears in the Club

Harry Styles - As It Was

Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow - Industry Baby

Normani Featuring Cardi B - Wild Side

Best Editing

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar - Family Ties

Doja Cat - Get Into It (Yuh)

Olivia Rodrigo - Brutal

WINNER: Rosalía - Saoko

Taylor Swift - All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)