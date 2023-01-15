ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

8th AFRIMA: Dakar agog as Tiwa Savage, Psquare, others excite fans

News Agency Of Nigeria

Nigerian Singer and Songwriter, Tiwa Savage, sensational singers, P Square and other African artistes on Saturday set Dakar on fire as they performed to the excitement of their fans.

Tiwa Savage
Tiwa Savage
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

She also disclosed in the course of her performance that she was visiting Senegal for the first time.

”I’m visiting Dakar for the first time, your country is so beautiful, even your women, I’m so glad my boyfriend is not here tonight.

”Senegalese women are beautiful but I’m not convinced about the jollof rice yet, you guys have to take me home for that tonight,” she said.

Tiwa Savage dressed in a mini black and white coloured dress, with lettered “T” earrings, thrilled her fans with her electrifying performance.

Also, the duo of PSquare, Peter and Paul Okoye, in their scintillating voices, excited their fans, as they apologised for splitting for 6 years.

Paul said “There was no P Square for 6 years, Mr P kept PSquare alive, Rude Boy kept PSquare alive, thank you guys for the patience.

” We owe you guys an apology but even as we went apart, we kept the music alive”.

News Agency Of Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

8th AFRIMA: Dakar agog as Tiwa Savage, Psquare, others excite fans

8th AFRIMA: Dakar agog as Tiwa Savage, Psquare, others excite fans

Veteran actor 'Papa Ajasco,' Femi Ogunrombi passes away

Veteran actor 'Papa Ajasco,' Femi Ogunrombi passes away

Big Brother Titans begins today

Big Brother Titans begins today

Future Sounds Vol.38 featuring Pawzz, Parkito, Bloody Civilian, BLINX and more

Future Sounds Vol.38 featuring Pawzz, Parkito, Bloody Civilian, BLINX and more

Ireti Doyle confirms separation from Patrick Doyle

Ireti Doyle confirms separation from Patrick Doyle

Brymo shares his side of the story following anti-Igbo comments saga

Brymo shares his side of the story following anti-Igbo comments saga

Toyin Abraham declares love for Tinubu, says she might vote for him

Toyin Abraham declares love for Tinubu, says she might vote for him

Yomi Casual’s wife addresses rumor surrounding her husband's sexuality

Yomi Casual’s wife addresses rumor surrounding her husband's sexuality

Wizkid shares adorable picture of his 4th son

Wizkid shares adorable picture of his 4th son

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Albums turning 10 in 2023

Albums turning 10 in 2023

Rema, Seyi Vibez, Labianca

Rema's 'Calm Down' reaches new peak on UK official singles chart, Seyi Vibez's 'Chance' makes debut

Meek Mill

American rapper Meek Mill apologizes for shooting music video inside Ghana's presidential villa

Ruger

Ruger previews new song off upcoming album