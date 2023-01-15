8th AFRIMA: Dakar agog as Tiwa Savage, Psquare, others excite fans

She also disclosed in the course of her performance that she was visiting Senegal for the first time.

”I’m visiting Dakar for the first time, your country is so beautiful, even your women, I’m so glad my boyfriend is not here tonight.

”Senegalese women are beautiful but I’m not convinced about the jollof rice yet, you guys have to take me home for that tonight,” she said.

Tiwa Savage dressed in a mini black and white coloured dress, with lettered “T” earrings, thrilled her fans with her electrifying performance.

Also, the duo of PSquare, Peter and Paul Okoye, in their scintillating voices, excited their fans, as they apologised for splitting for 6 years.

Paul said “There was no P Square for 6 years, Mr P kept PSquare alive, Rude Boy kept PSquare alive, thank you guys for the patience.