Here are the 45 records that can be broken by in 2023 Billboard Music Awards

Drake could extend his record as the most awarded artist in the BMAs history. On the other hand, Taylor Swift could also not only extend her record as the most awarded female artist ever, but she could also break Drake’s record and become the most awarded artist instead - between Swift and Drake, 18 potential records could be broken.

Many records could also be broken by country artists since they have never won in major categories such as Top New Artist or Top Male Artist, which could change in 2023.

Latin artists could also break records - Bad Bunny could extend his record as the most awarded artist in the Top Latin Artist category and Peso Pluma could become the first Mexican artist to ever win Top New Artist.

Nigerian superstar Rema scooped up 6 nominations for the 2023 Billboard Music Awards will hold on November 20, 2023.

Below are the 45 records that can be broken at the 2023 Billboard Awards according to Data collected by Vegas Insider.

TAYLOR SWIFT

Taylor Swift could break Drake’s record for the most overall wins at the BMAs (34 wins), depending on the number of awards she wins at the 2023 ceremony - she has won 29 Billboard Music Awards throughout her career, and she could win as many as 20 additional BMAs in 2023

DRAKE

Drake could extend his record as the most awarded artist in the BMAs history (34 wins) as well as the most awarded male artist - he has won 34 awards and he could win as many as 14 awards in 2023)

THE WEEKND

The Weeknd could climb up in the rankings of the most awarded artists of all time in the BMAs history, depending on the number of his wins - he has won 20 BMAs throughout his career, and he could win as many as 13 awards in 2023 (*The Weeknd has 16 nominations, but some of them are multiple nominations in one category)

could climb up in the rankings of the most awarded artists of all time in the BMAs history, depending on the number of his wins - he has won 20 BMAs throughout his career, and he could win as many as 13 awards in 2023 (*The Weeknd has 16 nominations, but some of them are multiple nominations in one category) The Weeknd could break his tie with Rihanna (2 wins), and become the sole holder of the record for the most wins in the Top Radio Songs Artist category if he wins his third trophy this year

could break his tie with Rihanna (2 wins), and become the sole holder of the record for the most wins in the Top Radio Songs Artist category if he wins his third trophy this year The Weeknd could tie Justin Bieber as the most awarded artist in the Top Hot 100 Song category if he wins his second trophy for “Creepin” and he could also become the first artist to ever win twice in the Top Radio Song category (also for “Creepin”)

could tie Justin Bieber as the most awarded artist in the Top Hot 100 Song category if he wins his second trophy for “Creepin” and he could also become the first artist to ever win twice in the Top Radio Song category (also for “Creepin”) The Weeknd could also break his tie with Pharell Williams (2 wins) and become the sole holder of the record for the most wins in the Top R&B song if he wins his third trophy for either “Creepin” or “Die for you”

MOST WINS IN ONE NIGHT

Numerous artists could break the current record for the most awards won in one night (current record: Drake, 13 wins in one night) - Morgan Wallen, The Weeknd, Zach Bryan, Drake (thus potentially breaking his own record) as well as Taylor Swift & SZA, who could also both break not only the overall record for the most wins in one night but also the record for the most wins in one night by a female artist which is currently held by Adele (12 wins)

COUNTRY RECORDS

Zach Bryan or Bailey Zimmerman could become the first country artists to win in the Top New Artist category (*at one point at a time, there was a Top New Country Artist Award at the BMAs, so this would apply to the overall Top New Artist awarded regardless of a genre)

or could become the first country artists to win in the Top New Artist category (*at one point at a time, there was a Top New Country Artist Award at the BMAs, so this would apply to the overall Top New Artist awarded regardless of a genre) Zach Bryan, Morgan Wallen or Luke Combs could become the first country artists to win in the Top Male Artist category

could become the first country artists to win in the Top Male Artist category Morgan Wallen or Luke Combs could become the first male country artists to win in the Top Artist category

could become the first male country artists to win in the Top Artist category Zach Bryan or Morgan Wallen could become the first country artists to win in the Top Streaming Songs Artist category

could become the first country artists to win in the Top Streaming Songs Artist category Jason Aldean, Oliver Anthony Music or Morgan Wallen could become the first country artists to win in the Top Song Sales Artist category

or could become the first country artists to win in the Top Song Sales Artist category Luke Combs could tie Garth Brooks and Taylor Swift as the most awarded artist in the Top Country Artist category (Combs has won 2 times, this could be his third win)

could tie Garth Brooks and Taylor Swift as the most awarded artist in the Top Country Artist category (Combs has won 2 times, this could be his third win) Taylor Swift could break her tie with Garth Brooks and become the sole holder of the record for the most awarded artist in the Top Country Artist category (Swift has won 3 times and she could win her 4th trophy in 2023)

could break her tie with Garth Brooks and become the sole holder of the record for the most awarded artist in the Top Country Artist category (Swift has won 3 times and she could win her 4th trophy in 2023) Taylor Swift could tie Garth Brooks as the artist with the most wins in the Top Country Album category (she has won 3 times and she could win her 4th award for “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)”

LATIN ARTIST RECORDS

Eslabon Armado or Fuerza Regida could become the first Mexican group to ever win in the Top Duo/Group category

or could become the first Mexican group to ever win in the Top Duo/Group category Peso Pluma could become the first Mexican artist to ever win in the Best New Artist category

could become the first Mexican artist to ever win in the Best New Artist category Eslabon Armado or Fuerza Regida could become the first group to ever win in the Top Latin Artist category which had been previously won only by solo artists

or could become the first group to ever win in the Top Latin Artist category which had been previously won only by solo artists Bad Bunny could extend his record for the most wins in the Best Latin Artist category (he has won 3 times, this would be his 4th win) as well as the most consecutive wins in the category (he has won for the past 3 years, this would be his 4th win)

could extend his record for the most wins in the Best Latin Artist category (he has won 3 times, this would be his 4th win) as well as the most consecutive wins in the category (he has won for the past 3 years, this would be his 4th win) Karol G could become the first female artist to win twice in the Top Latin Album category, she could become the first female artist to win in two consecutive years, and she could tie Juan Gabriel & Enrique Iglesias as the most awarded artist in the category (she won last year for “KG0516” and she could win again this year for “Mañana Será Bonito”)

could become the first female artist to win twice in the Top Latin Album category, she could become the first female artist to win in two consecutive years, and she could tie Juan Gabriel & Enrique Iglesias as the most awarded artist in the category (she won last year for “KG0516” and she could win again this year for “Mañana Será Bonito”) Multiple songs by Mexican / Mexican-American artists could win in the Top Latin Song category which would make it a first since no Mexican artist has ever won in the category: "Ella Baila Sola" by Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, “Bebe Dame" by Fuerza Regida or "La Bebé" by Yng Lvcas and Peso Pluma

Shakira could extend her record as the most awarded female artist in the Top Latin Song category (2 wins now, would be 3) and she could also tie Nicky Jam as the most awarded artist in the category if she wins her third trophy for “TQG”

could extend her record as the most awarded female artist in the Top Latin Song category (2 wins now, would be 3) and she could also tie Nicky Jam as the most awarded artist in the category if she wins her third trophy for “TQG” Bad Bunny could tie Nicky Jam as the most awarded artist in the Top Latin Song category if he wins his third trophy for “Un x100to”

OTHER RECORD HIGHLIGHTS

