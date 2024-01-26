ADVERTISEMENT
Women leading isn't a Nollywood problem - 'Black Book' director Editi Effiong

Faith Oloruntoyin

Two Nigerian women currently hold the top four spots for the highest-grossing Nigerian movie.

Editi Effiong shares some comments on women leading key roles in the Nigerian film industry [Instagram/editieffiong]
In a clip he shared on X from this year's Sundance Film Festival, he was asked how to get more Nigerian women into top directing and production roles during a panel discussion.

He responded by referencing Funke Akindele's recent record-breaking movie, A Tribe Called Judah, and the heights it had attained. He said: "In the industry, we are trying to get more men. We have those situations in reverse. Funke broke her record in 2021, broke her record in 2022, in 2023 her last film broke her own record. So top grossing Nigerian film she is number one, two, three. Number four is another girl and number five is another girl."

Effiong further expressed in the comment section that the Nigerian film industry has other problems and the need to avoid inheriting other countries' problems. "The larger point is not inheriting other people’s problems. This isn’t a Nollywood problem. We have other problems, but not this one. Nollywood is already led by female directors and producers. Majority of the 'studios' are led by women," he said.

Editi Effiong shares more comments on women in the Nigerian film industry [Twitter]
The Sundance Film Festival is a gathering of original storytellers and audiences seeking new voices and fresh perspectives and is currently being held in Utah, United States. It began on January 18 and will come to a close on January 28, 2024.

The festival has featured the likes of black and white indigenous epic Mami Wata during its 2023 edition.

Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

Women leading isn't a Nollywood problem - 'Black Book' director Editi Effiong

