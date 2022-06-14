RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Will Pete Edochie play Satan in C.O.L.D movie? Here's the official trailer

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The official trailer for Bakia T. Thomas's star-studded thriller C.O.L.D has debuted ahead of its August 12, 2022 theatrical release.

Pete Edochie in 'C.O.L.D' movie [Instagram]
Pete Edochie in 'C.O.L.D' movie [Instagram]

A first glimpse at the trailer suggests religious and interestingly supernatural characters including one depicted as Satan. The character played by veteran movie star Pete Edochie is described in the trailer as the 'Son of the morning', a popular term used to describe the Devil.

Recommended articles

While the film's plot is yet to be made public, the trailer hints on the thriller retelling the story of the eccentric biblical character. "I am the Son of the morning, full of wisdom rich in beauty...I command the celestial choir because I write all the songs but how has humanity portrayed me but a monster with horns and a long barbed tail," Edochie says in a creepy monologue featured in the trailer.

According to Thomas who doubles as Producer, the film is an adaptation of a book published in the United States. He revealed in a social media post that several Hollywood production companies sought to acquire the rights to the book but its author turned down the offers.

"I'm supper excited that I was chosen by God to have told this story. Never made a film of this magnitude in my life and I count it a privileged. It was a massive work put in here by the cast and the crew of this movie.

"Being an adaptation of a book that was published in the United States 🇺🇸, 4 different Hollywood film Companies tried to acquire the rights of the book to make a movie from it and the Author refused," Thomas wrote on Instagram.

C.O.L.D stars an impressive list of Nollywood veterans including Richard Mofe Damijo who stars in the lead role as a religious leader, Hilda Dokubo, Ireti Doyle, Kanayo o. Kanayo, Keppy Ekpenyong with IK Ogbonna and Freddie George.

Watch the trailer:

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Will Pete Edochie play Satan in C.O.L.D movie? Here's the official trailer

Will Pete Edochie play Satan in C.O.L.D movie? Here's the official trailer

Kaandace Cooper’s ‘Love and Life EP’ is seamless and smooth [Pulse EP Review]

Kaandace Cooper’s ‘Love and Life EP’ is seamless and smooth [Pulse EP Review]

#LFLM Lagos Friday London Monday - The current No. 1 album on the iTunes Nigeria album chart

#LFLM Lagos Friday London Monday - The current No. 1 album on the iTunes Nigeria album chart

Fireboy's 'Peru' equals CKay's 'Love Nwantiti's' 6 weeks record atop the Billboard Afrobeats Song Chart

Fireboy's 'Peru' equals CKay's 'Love Nwantiti's' 6 weeks record atop the Billboard Afrobeats Song Chart

Davido set to drop new single featuring CKay and Focalistic on Friday 17th June

Davido set to drop new single featuring CKay and Focalistic on Friday 17th June

Singer Portable welcomes 2nd child with partner

Singer Portable welcomes 2nd child with partner

Jennifer Hudson becomes 2nd Black woman to achieve EGOT status

Jennifer Hudson becomes 2nd Black woman to achieve EGOT status

Block Party Is Love Foundation announces the winners of its academic grant

Block Party Is Love Foundation announces the winners of its academic grant

Larry Gaaga appointed Vice President, A&R, at Def Jam Africa

Larry Gaaga appointed Vice President, A&R, at Def Jam Africa

Trending

BBNaija Reunion: I walked into you and a girl in Dubai - Liquorose to Emmanuel

BBNaija Liquorose [Instagram/bigbronaija]

BBNaija Reunion: I was willing to go 80 with Angel - Yousef [highlights]

BBNaija Yousef [Twitter/Showmaxng]

RRR: 5 interesting facts you don't know about viral Indian film

RRR movie [Los Angeles Times]

Jennifer Lopez says sharing the Super Bowl stage with Shakira was the 'worst idea'

Jennifer Lopez