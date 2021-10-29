Wesley Snipes & Kelvin Hart to star as brothers in Netflix thriller 'True Story'

In the Eric Newman created seven-episode limited series titled 'True Story', Hart will star as Kid, a comedian who returns home to Philadelphia for a tour stop and experiences a lost evening with his older brother Carlton (Snipes) that could cost him everything.

Netflix recently debuted the official trailer for the series which launches on the streamer on November 24, 2021.

Watch the trailer:

Speaking on his role in 'True Story', Hart told Entertainment Weekly: "It's a thriller; it's like you've never seen me before. We wanted to raise the level of curiosity, like, 'What is Kevin trying to say? Is he playing himself?'

"We never refer to the character by name, just Kid. And Kid's life kind of parallels mine to a certain degree, and then it's exaggerated in some places."

"I don't know if you can handle the drama. When I come, I come correct. We're not coming to pull punches. So if you want to go for it, then I want to give you my support," Snipes added.