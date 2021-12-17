RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

The official trailer for 'Chief Daddy 2' is here!

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The Niyi Akinmolayan directed family themed comedy is set to launch on Netflix in 2022.

'Chief Daddy: Going for Broke' poster [Netflix]
'Chief Daddy: Going for Broke' poster [Netflix]

Netflix has debuted the official trailer for its EbonyLife studios co-produced comedy original 'Chief Daddy: Going for Broke'.

Recommended articles

The new trailer hints on the sequel continuing the hilarious story of the Beecroft family as they band together to fight a mutual enemy.

The Niyi Akinmolayan directed Netflix original will see over half of the original cast reprise their roles with new additions like Uzor Arukwe, Rahama Sadau and Broda Shaggi.

Principal photography for 'Chief Daddy: Going for Broke' kicked off in May of this year in Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates.

Returning cast members include: Joke Silva, Shaffy Bello, Funke Akindele-Bello, Patience Ozokwo, Nkem Owoh, Ini Edo, Dakore Akande, Falz, Zainab Balogun, Mawuli Gavor, Chigul, Linda Ejiofor and more.

'Chief Daddy 2' premieres on the streamer on January 1, 2022.

Watch the trailer:

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The official trailer for 'Chief Daddy 2' is here!

The official trailer for 'Chief Daddy 2' is here!

Tonto Dikeh says Janemena recently aborted a pregnancy for her ex, Prince Kpokpogri

Tonto Dikeh says Janemena recently aborted a pregnancy for her ex, Prince Kpokpogri

Golden Globes 2021: See the full list of nominees

Golden Globes 2021: See the full list of nominees

'Your husband is impotent' - actress Doris Ogala fires back at Janemena over rift with Tonto Dikeh

'Your husband is impotent' - actress Doris Ogala fires back at Janemena over rift with Tonto Dikeh

Tonto Dikeh calls IG dancer Janemena an 'adulterous twerker' over cryptic message

Tonto Dikeh calls IG dancer Janemena an 'adulterous twerker' over cryptic message

Ben Affleck responds to backlash over Jennifer Garner comments

Ben Affleck responds to backlash over Jennifer Garner comments

The first look of 'Jurassic World: Dominion' unveils big twist for the franchise

The first look of 'Jurassic World: Dominion' unveils big twist for the franchise

Florence Pugh, Benny Safdie and Rami Malek, joinsthe‘Oppenheimer’ cast

Florence Pugh, Benny Safdie and Rami Malek, joinsthe‘Oppenheimer’ cast

Megan Thee Stallion signs exclusive first-look deal with Netflix

Megan Thee Stallion signs exclusive first-look deal with Netflix

Trending

Best Nollywood films of the year [Pulse Picks 2021]

Pulse picks 2021

Filmmaker Onyeka Nwelue set to produce Wole Soyinka's Biafra documentary

Onyeka Nwelue and Wole Soyinka [Vanguard News]

NFVCB moves to ban smoking in Nollywood movies

NFVCB to pass law banning smoking in Nollywood movies

Marvel debunks Letitia Wright's 'Black Panther' exit & calls to recast T'Challa

20. Letitia Wright as Shuri in Black Panther