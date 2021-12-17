Netflix has debuted the official trailer for its EbonyLife studios co-produced comedy original 'Chief Daddy: Going for Broke'.
The official trailer for 'Chief Daddy 2' is here!
The Niyi Akinmolayan directed family themed comedy is set to launch on Netflix in 2022.
The new trailer hints on the sequel continuing the hilarious story of the Beecroft family as they band together to fight a mutual enemy.
The Niyi Akinmolayan directed Netflix original will see over half of the original cast reprise their roles with new additions like Uzor Arukwe, Rahama Sadau and Broda Shaggi.
Principal photography for 'Chief Daddy: Going for Broke' kicked off in May of this year in Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates.
Returning cast members include: Joke Silva, Shaffy Bello, Funke Akindele-Bello, Patience Ozokwo, Nkem Owoh, Ini Edo, Dakore Akande, Falz, Zainab Balogun, Mawuli Gavor, Chigul, Linda Ejiofor and more.
'Chief Daddy 2' premieres on the streamer on January 1, 2022.
Watch the trailer:
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng