RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Check out the latest teaser 'Bad Comments' movie

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The new teaser hopes to drive the film's internet trolling theme by featuring some vile comments celebrities have received from trolls.

Jim Iyke in 'Bad Comments' movie [Instagram/Jim.iyke]

A new teaser for the Jim Iyke executive-produced thriller, 'Bad Comments' recently debuted.

Recommended articles

The one-minute long teaser features clips from the initially released first teaser and screenshots of celebrities getting attacked by trolls. Some featured celebs include DJ Cuppy, Ubi Franklin, Nse Ikpe-Etim and KCEE.

Directed by Moses Inwang, 'Bad Comments' follows the story of Frank Orji (played by Jim Iyke), a successful businessman who embarks on a revenge-thirsty journey after getting excessively bullied by internet trolls. The film stars Chiwetalu Agu, Osas Ighodaro, Patience Ozokwo, Sharon Ooja, Benjamin Touitou and is produced by Darlington Abuda.

Watch the teaser:

Though an official release date for the film is yet to be announced, unconfirmed reports claim it will be released before the end of 2021.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Bill Gates leaves Melinda at home every year to spend good time with 70-year-old ex-lover

Pastor Adeboye's son Dare dies in his sleep at the age of 42

4 things to do after sex

President Buhari suspends Hadiza Usman as NPA boss over corruption allegations

Musician slumps and dies while worshipping God in the church: “He’s gone to be with the lord”

“My mom sent nude photos to my fiancé & called him on WhatsApp video while naked” - Lady seeks help

Your style coaching couldn’t save your marriage - Delay punches Ms Nancy (WATCH)

Rev Mbaka cries out: 'Catholic Church is stopping me from celebrating mass'

Davido buys Range Rover SUV for daughter Imade