Check out the latest teaser 'Bad Comments' movie
The new teaser hopes to drive the film's internet trolling theme by featuring some vile comments celebrities have received from trolls.
The one-minute long teaser features clips from the initially released first teaser and screenshots of celebrities getting attacked by trolls. Some featured celebs include DJ Cuppy, Ubi Franklin, Nse Ikpe-Etim and KCEE.
Directed by Moses Inwang, 'Bad Comments' follows the story of Frank Orji (played by Jim Iyke), a successful businessman who embarks on a revenge-thirsty journey after getting excessively bullied by internet trolls. The film stars Chiwetalu Agu, Osas Ighodaro, Patience Ozokwo, Sharon Ooja, Benjamin Touitou and is produced by Darlington Abuda.
Watch the teaser:
Though an official release date for the film is yet to be announced, unconfirmed reports claim it will be released before the end of 2021.
