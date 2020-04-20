Jim Iyke's anticipated feature film, 'Bad Comments' is just a few step to theatrical release and to begin the countdown to release, the famed actor recently unveiled the movie's first teaser.

Watch the teaser:

Directed by Moses Inwang, ' Bad Comments' is based on a successful businessman who turns to his dark side following excessive bullying by internet trolls. It stars Jim Iyke as Frank Orji, Chiwetelu Agu, Patience Ozorkwo, Osas Ighodaro, Sharon Ooja, Benjamin Lugo Touitou and music producer, Young John.

Recall that the movie's first outing was a poster teaser that premiered in New York's Time Square.

DP Ani James