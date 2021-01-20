One year after the first season's premiere, Africa Magic is bringing back one of its fan-favourite TV series, 'Unmarried'.

The series' second season will see Folu Storms, Venita Akpofure and Enado Odigie reprise their lead roles as Kamsiyochukwu, Nengimote and Funbi respectively. Ayoola Ayoola, Kelechi Udegbe, Kalu Ikeagwu, Nonso Bassey, Madu Okenna, Chimezie Imo, Udoka Oyeka also join the leads in supporting roles.

Recall the actresses play three inseparable friends on their journeys through relationships, career choice.

The series' plot largely explores how culture influences marriage, divorce, child custody, gender inequality in the workplace among other major themes. The latest season debuts this Wednesday January 20, 2021 on AM Showcase.