After the success of her comic franchise, ‘Alakada’, Toyin Abraham has announced the 4th installment.

Abraham announced on her Instagram account on Thursday, November 28, 2019.

In the post, the ‘Alakada’ star hinted at the introduction of Instagram sensation and comic character, Broda Shaggi to the franchise.

Tagged ‘Fate of Alakada: The Party Planner’, Abraham revealed that the sequel will be in cinemas in April 2020.

Alakada follows the story of Yetunde, a young girl from a poor family, who as a result of her inferiority complex, engages in the act of making up stories about her financial and social status to fit in with the crowd.

The three previous franchise featured Toyin Abraham, Odunlade Adekola, Arole, Helen Paul, Ali Baba, Annie Idibia, Kehinde Bankole, Lilian Esoro, Bidemi Kosoko, Liz Da Silva, Lala Akindoju, Mr. Latin, Iyabo Ojo, and Gabriel Afolayan amidst others.

The first installment was released in 2009, the second in 2013, the third in 2017.