The best movies and TV shows coming to Netflix in the month of love

The month of love will begin with the return of the popular series, “YOU”, for its fourth season which will see Joe start anew in London. Tune in to Netflix on February 9th to see Joe vow to bury the past and be his best self. But on the rocky road to redemption, a new obsession starts to take hold.

February 9 - You: Season 4 Part 1

Other shows to look forward to are:

Dear David – February 9 – A straight-A high schooler's life is turned upside down when her risqué fantasy blog about her crush is leaked to everyone at school.

Your Place or Mine – February 10 – When best friends and total opposites Debbie and Peter swap homes for a week, they get a peek into each other's lives that could open the door to love. Starring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher.

Love is Blind: After the Altar Season 3 – February 10 – Check in with this season's former fiancés, one year since their big decisions to get married or walk away single.

Perfect Match – February 14 – Couples who prove their compatibility gain the power to make or break other matches in this strategic and seductive dating competition.

Eva Lasting – February 15 – A mysterious teen girl arrives at an all-boys school in 1970s Colombia, breaking stereotypes, rules… and a few hearts.

Outer Banks: Season 3 – February 23 – New adventures take the Pogues to the Caribbean and far beyond as the friends are pulled into a dangerous rival's hunt for a legendary lost city.

TOO HOT TO HANDLE: GERMANY – February 28 – Ten gorgeous singles meet in a tropical paradise. Little do they know that to win the €200,000 prize, they'll have to completely give up sex.

SEX/LIFE S2 – March 2 – Team Cooper or Team Brad? The steamy drama that takes a provocative new look at female identity and desire returns for a much-awaited (and hotter) second season... catch up on S1 now.

As we all know, “Naija no dey carry last”, which is why Nollywood also finds itself represented in the collection with the upcoming release of “A Sunday Affair”, starring Dakore Akande, Nse Ikpe-Etim, and Oris Erhuero.

Set to premiere on February 14, the movie will follow lifelong best friends Uche and Toyin as they fall for the same complicated man. This will test their loyalty to each other as they face a heartbreaking revelation.

February 14 - A Sunday Affair (NIGERIA)

Foreign-language dramas which are seeing increased viewership among Nigerians also have a few surprises in store for us. Naija K-drama lovers, Bollywood lovers, and more should anticipate the releases of:

Love to Hate You (Korea) – February 10 – For an attorney who despises losing to men and an A-list actor who distrusts women, love means nothing — until they’re forced to date each other.

In Love All Over Again (Spain) – February 14 – Ever since they met, Irene and Julio have been falling in love, splitting up, and then trying again. Will they ever find their happy ending?

The Romantics (India) – February 14 – The Romantics tells the definitive story of one of the most influential families in Indian cinema history, filmmaker Yash Chopra and his prodigy son Aditya Chopra, as they defied the odds to launch the country's first independent film studio and defined Bollywood as the world knows it today. The films of Yash Chopra, Aditya Chopra, and the wave of Hindi cinema that they influenced reflected a new emphasis on romance, emotions, individualism, and profound cultural change.

The Law According to Lidia Poët (Italy) – February 15 – This is Lidia Poët, the first female lawyer in Italy. You have probably never heard of her, but now you will never forget about her.

OMG! Oh My Girl (Thailand) – February 16 – Over the years, awkward Guy keeps falling for confident June in the wrong place at the wrong time, leading him to believe fate is playing tricks on them.

A Girl and an Astronaut (Poland) – February 17 – An astronaut's return after a 30-year disappearance rekindles a lost love and sparks interest from a corporation determined to learn why he hasn't aged.

An Inconvenient Love (Philippines) – February 23 – Two young lovers agree to a casual relationship, but this convenient arrangement grows complicated as their romance reaches an expiration date.

A few Cupid Tips for the road:

Don't want rom-coms ruining your personalized Netflix recommendations? To delete or hide things from your viewing history after Valentine’s Day, simply go to your account and click on your profile, then “viewing activity.” To delete something, just click on the “hide” icon to the right. https://help.netflix.com/en/node/22205

Looking for more love? Did you know that Netflix has codes that you can use to search and find the perfect movie on Valentine’s Day? Whether it’s quirky romance (36103), romantic comedies (5475), or classics (31273) we’ve got something for whatever mood you are in.

Tired of watching other people's love stories play out? Try playing your own story with Netflix’s new game “Too Hot To Handle: Love Is a Game.” Mix and mingle with sexy singles competing for your affection in this game based on the hit series. Will you go for love or give in to temptation?

