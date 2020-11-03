Temi Otedola has opened up on playing her debut film role in Kunle Afolayan's 'Citation' movie.

The fashion influencer revealed that playing the principal character in the upcoming feature film was an honour due to the message it will pass on to its audience. She shared her thoughts at the exclusive premiere of the movie which premieres on Netflix on November 6, 2020.

Reacting to the movie, Temi Otedola shared: "This movie is more than entertainment. The heart of this movie is a message to the world and I just feel so blessed, honoured, grateful to bring this character, Moremi Oluwa to life.

Temi Otedola at the premiere of 'Citation' movie [Instagram/@temiotedola]

"For many months, she lived within my heart and it is even hard till this day to separate the two of us. I hope I was able to be a vessel for countless of girls in this country who will not get the chance to tell their story. That is the heart of 'Citation' for me".

ALSO READ: 5 highlights to anticipate from 'Citation' ahead of its November 6 Netflix release

Temi Otedola stars alongside Jimmy Jean Louis, Gabriel Afolayan, Ini Edo, Joke Silva, Adjetey Anang, Bukunmi Oluwasina and Ibukun Awosika. It follows the story of a postgraduate student who gets sexually harassed by her lecturer.