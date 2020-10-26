Kunle Afolayan's latest feature film, 'Citation' might just be the perfect distraction from the latest unrest.

The anticipated film which is based on sexual harassment, a theme inspired from one of the scandalous reports of 2019, will not be towing the usual theatrical release path prior to a video on demand release. Afolayan confirmed back in August that 'Citation' will make its debut on Netflix after months of deliberations.

Ahead of its November 6, 2020 release, Pulse shares five highlights film lovers can expect to see.

1. It stars Temi Otedola in her debut film role

Temi Otedola stars as lead actor in Kunle Afolayan's upcoming drama 'Citation'

Temi Otedola is set to thrill film lovers as Moremi, the lead character in 'Citation'. This will be the popular style influencer and YouTuber's first-ever film role which means expectations are high. Will she deliver a rousing performance or not?

2. 'Citation' is based on sexual harassment in tertiary institutions

In 'Citation' Kunle Afolayan addresses a subject of social relevance- gender based violence, harassment in tertiary institutions. Recall in 2019, BBC Africa Eye released a documentary exposing university lecturers in Nigeria and Ghana. The scandalous report reportedly inspired Afolayan's story which is based on a young postgraduate student who gets sexually harassed by her lecturer.

3. It stars Haitian-American movie star, Jimmy Jean Louis

Haitian actor Jimmy Jean Louis will play the sex offender lecturer in the Kunle Afolayan drama. Louis will star alongside other veteran actors including Nollywood's Joke Silva, Ini Edo and Ghana's Adjetay Anang.

4. Ibukun Awosika makes film debut appearance

'Citation' will record a number of first-timers. Away from lead star, Temi Otedola, the movie is set to feature ace businesswoman and motivational speaker, Ibukun Awosika in a supporting role. According to Afolayan, he casted Awosika after having a dream.

5. 'Citation' was shot in Obafemi Awolowo University

'Citation' was shot in one of Nigeria's oldest tertiary institutions- Obafemi Awolowo University. Film lovers and Alumni alike can anticipate a nostalgic experience from the film's representation of the school.